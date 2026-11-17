Maputo — At least two people have lost their lives and baobab others six were injured following a baobab tree collapsed onto houses in Namutequeliua neighbourhood, in the northern Mozambican city of Nampula.

The two people killed were sisters and all eight victims belong to the same family. The tragedy occurred early on Sunday afternoon, when strong winds caused the tree to fall onto a residential area. The bodies of the two sisters were buried on Monday.

The baobab tree was estimated to be more than 100 years old. Local residents said it could not withstand the force of the winds.

Teams from the National Public Salvation Service (SENSAP) and the Municipal Council were mobilized following the incident to rescue victims trapped beneath the debris and assist the affected household.

The six injured people remain hospitalized, but are in stable condition, according to information provided by the family.

According to Jonita da Costa, head of Namutequeliua Administrative Post, measures are being prepared to cut down other baobab trees located in residential yards in the neighbourhood, in an effort to prevent similar accidents.