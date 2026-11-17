Dhuusamareeb — The Speaker of the Galmudug State Parliament, Hussein Mohamed Nur, has concluded a two-day training programme aimed at strengthening the legislative body's institutional capacity and improving the professional skills of lawmakers and parliamentary staff.

The training was attended by First Deputy Speaker Abdulkadir Ahmed Ali and Second Deputy Speaker Mursal Abdi Adan.

The programme focused on enhancing participants' knowledge of parliamentary procedures, institutional cooperation and ways to improve the effectiveness of their work in carrying out their assigned responsibilities.

The training was delivered by legal expert and lawyer Ali Sheikh Aden Yusuf, who led sessions and discussions covering the parliament's working procedures, institutional coordination and professional development.

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Speaking at the closing ceremony, Speaker Nur said the strength and effectiveness of the parliament depended largely on the competence, skills and preparedness of its lawmakers and administrative staff.

He stressed that investing in professional development was essential to building a strong legislative institution, establishing effective working systems and improving the quality of parliamentary performance.

The speaker also praised the trainers and everyone involved in organising the programme, urging lawmakers and parliamentary employees to apply the knowledge and experience gained during the sessions in their daily duties.

He said the training would contribute to improving the parliament's operations and strengthening its ability to fulfil its responsibilities.

The programme marks the second training initiative organised for the Galmudug House of Representatives since the current parliamentary leadership took office.

The initiative reflects the new leadership's emphasis on capacity building, professional development and strengthening the institution's performance.

It is also part of a broader plan by the parliamentary leadership to improve transparency, efficiency and the quality of work within Galmudug's legislative institution.