Hudur, Somalia — Somali government forces have killed an Al-Shabaab commander during a planned military operation near Moora Hagar Guudale, about 20 kilometres south of Hudur in the southwestern Bakool region, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry identified the slain militant as Mustaf Mohamed Dhaayow, accusing him of overseeing the collection of money and livestock extorted from civilians in parts of Bakool.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, Dhaayow played a role in Al-Shabaab's extortion activities, which have targeted residents in areas where the group maintains a presence.

The operation was part of ongoing military efforts to pursue Al-Shabaab fighters and dismantle the group's remaining networks in the region, the ministry said.

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It added that Somali troops were continuing to track down senior militants and fighters hiding in caves and remote forested areas.

The ministry did not disclose whether other fighters were killed or whether weapons and equipment were recovered during the operation.

The latest military action comes as Somalia's federal government steps up operations against Al-Shabaab, seeking to weaken its operational capabilities and eliminate its presence in areas where it remains active.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against Somalia's internationally backed government for more than 15 years, carrying out attacks against security forces, government officials and civilians. The group also finances its activities through extortion, including the forced collection of money and livestock from local communities.

Bakool, which borders Ethiopia, has been among the regions affected by the group's activities, prompting continued military operations to disrupt its movements and supply networks.

Somalia's Defence Ministry praised the national army for its courage and sacrifice, pledging to intensify operations against the militant group.

It said the military campaign would continue as part of broader efforts to eliminate security threats and restore peace and stability across the country.