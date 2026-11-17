Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government has welcomed a decision by the United States to extend funding for another year for the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), describing the move as important for sustaining military operations against Al-Shabaab.

In a statement, Somalia's Defence Ministry said Washington's decision reaffirmed the security partnership between the two countries, particularly in the fight against the Islamist militant group and support for Somali and African Union forces operating in the country.

The government expressed appreciation for what it described as the United States' important role in supporting Somalia's security efforts, saying American assistance had strengthened national security institutions and helped preserve gains made during military operations against Al-Shabaab.

The ministry said Somali National Army forces had taken control of more than 20 military bases along frontline areas over the past four years. The bases had previously been occupied by African Union troops, according to the statement.

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It described the transfer as evidence of the growing capabilities of Somalia's national forces and progress towards assuming full responsibility for the country's security.

The ministry also pointed to a reduction in the number of African Union troops deployed in Somalia, saying the force had fallen from approximately 21,000 personnel to nearly half that figure.

The US funding decision comes amid uncertainty over the future of international logistical support for African Union forces in Somalia.

Washington had previously announced plans to end its funding for UNSOS, with the office scheduled to close completely by the end of 2027. The proposed withdrawal had raised concerns about the sustainability of logistical assistance for African Union troops deployed in the country.

UNSOS provides logistical and operational support to African Union forces and other international security personnel working in Somalia, including assistance essential to sustaining military operations.

Somalia's federal government urged international partners to maintain their support, particularly in security, military reconstruction and counterterrorism efforts.

It said it remained committed to building the capacity of its national forces so they could fully assume responsibility for the country's security in the near future.

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The government also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the United States, the African Union, the United Nations and regional partners to achieve lasting security and stability.

AUSSOM replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in January 2025, continuing the African Union's support for Somali forces in their campaign against Al-Shabaab.

The militant group has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 15 years and continues to carry out attacks against security forces, government officials and civilians.