Atiku Abubakar's campaign says he would review existing crude-supply commitments, including those linked to borrowing, to make oil available to domestic refineries at subsidised rates.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will review existing crude oil supply commitments, including those linked to borrowing, to make more oil available to domestic refineries under his proposed production-based petrol subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's Director of Strategic Communication, said on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Tuesday that the review would help secure crude for local refineries at discounted prices.

"A lot of our crude has been mortgaged, loans have been taken, and all of that. A majority of these will be reviewed," he said.

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Mr Shaibu was responding to questions about how the proposed subsidy would be financed, given Nigeria's existing crude-supply obligations and the requirements of domestic refineries.

He argued that previous commitments could be reconsidered to release crude for the programme.

"Some of the commitments they made before now will be reviewed. They are not cast in stone," he said.

"The one that is available, we will start with that while review is going on, and whatever we are able to recover will be brought back into the tranche that will facilitate this project."

Mr Shaibu did not identify the agreements targeted for review, estimate the volume of crude that could be released or explain how the administration would address the rights of lenders and other contracting parties.

Nigeria's crude-backed obligations

The proposed review raises questions about existing financing arrangements under which future crude supplies have been pledged against borrowing.

One such arrangement is the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited's (NNPC) Project Gazelle facility.

In August, the National Economic Council approved a proposed $4.5 billion refinancing of the original $3.3 billion oil-backed facility.

The new arrangement, described as Project Gazelle 2, was designed to refinance approximately $1.5 billion outstanding under the earlier agreement while providing an additional $3 billion in liquidity.

According to Reuters, the proposed terms would reduce pledged crude volumes from 90,000 to approximately 78,750 barrels per day.

Although the transaction illustrates how oil production can be committed to financing obligations, Mr Shaibu did not mention Project Gazelle or indicate whether an Atiku administration would seek changes to that facility.

The extent to which any review could release additional crude would depend on the specific contractual terms, existing repayment obligations and agreements reached with affected parties.

Can discounted crude reduce petrol prices?

Mr Shaibu said the proposed subsidy would target domestic petroleum production rather than imported finished products.

"We are talking of local producers. We are going to give crude to local refineries here in Nigeria," he said.

Under the proposal, qualifying refineries would receive crude below prevailing market prices, with the intention of reducing production costs and ultimately petrol prices.

He identified the Dangote Refinery, the proposed BUA refinery and smaller modular refineries as facilities that could support the programme.

However, the Channels Television presenters questioned whether enough uncommitted crude would be available to meet their requirements.

They also raised concerns about the financial implications of reviewing existing contracts and whether cheaper crude would necessarily translate into lower pump prices in a deregulated market.

Mr Shaibu insisted that the proposed review would help make crude available but did not provide projections showing how much petrol prices could fall.

In an earlier PREMIUM TIMES examination of Atiku's proposal, Mr Shaibu said the production subsidy would be subject to a spending ceiling, budgetary approval and independent audits.

He also said participating refineries would be required to pass savings to consumers, although the campaign had not published the discount rate, annual expenditure ceiling or enforcement formula.

Tuesday's interview offered a possible route for securing additional crude without specifying the financial cost.

Legal and financial implications

Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act provides for domestic crude-supply obligations, requiring transactions between producers and licensed refiners to be commercially negotiated with reference to prevailing international market prices for comparable grades of crude.

The provision does not expressly establish a government-financed discount for domestic refiners.

Any arrangement requiring crude to be sold below market value would therefore need a clearly defined legal and financial framework.

Such discounts could reduce suppliers' revenue unless they were compensated through another mechanism. The proposed terms would determine who ultimately bears that cost.

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The campaign has yet to explain whether its plan would require changes to existing petroleum legislation, separate government expenditure or negotiated concessions from crude producers.

Tinubu opposes subsidy restoration

President Bola Tinubu has rejected calls to restore petrol subsidy, arguing that the removal of the previous system is necessary to protect public finances and redirect resources towards development.

At an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Dutse, Jigawa State, on 10 November, he reiterated that the subsidy would not return.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council has also challenged Atiku to explain the proposed programme's financing, statutory basis and safeguards against abuse.

Atiku's campaign maintains that supporting domestic refining would differ from the former import-based subsidy arrangement.

Mr Shaibu's latest explanation introduces a further element: the possible review of crude commitments entered into before an Atiku administration.

Whether that approach could provide sufficient oil for local refineries, while meeting existing contractual obligations and keeping the subsidy within its proposed spending limits, remains to be established.