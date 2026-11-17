Mzimba Queens have retained their One Nico Northern Region title, beating Karonga Queens 18-15 in the final.

Karonga Queens finished second. FLC Netball Club came third, Moyale Queens fourth and Ekwendeni Resource fifth.

Dumisani Jere, northern branch manager for Nico General, which represents the Nico Group, said the tournament had shown unity among the people of the region, and that the company would continue to support communities.

Vice Secretary of the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), Janet Chiumia, described the event as a success and called on the corporate world to support netball teams so the country can discover more talent.

Prize money for the top five was:

Mzimba Queens: K1.5 million

Karonga Queens: K750,000

FLC Netball Club: K500,000

Moyale Queens: K350,000

Ekwendeni Resource: K250,000