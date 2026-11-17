Ascent Soccer Academy have extended their unbeaten run in the NBM Women's Premiership with a 2-1 win over Silver Strikers Ladies at the Ascent Sports Ground.

Leticia Chinyamula gave Ascent the lead in the 24th minute, and Mayamiko Mkandawire doubled it in the 67th. Ireen Khumalo pulled one back for Silver Strikers from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.

Silver Strikers head coach Shadreck Chikhosi admitted his side deserved to lose, saying they had failed to take the chances they created.

He was unhappy with his starters, particularly their habit of playing the ball backwards.

He said he would not blame individual players, but would focus on fixing the team's weaknesses.

Ascent coach Thom Mkolongo said he was satisfied with his players, who had carried out his instructions as expected.

He praised them for keeping their unbeaten record since the start of the competition.

Ascent are now level on points with Silver Strikers, who remain top of the table on goal difference.

Alepha Chimbeta was named Player of the Match.

Elsewhere, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women drew with Mighty Wanderers Queens, and Rumphi Sisters shared the points with Chitoliro Heroines.