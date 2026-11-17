Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda has certified the case involving Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman and citizen Austin Mkoka as a constitutional matter, meaning it will be heard by a panel of at least three High Court judges sitting as a Constitutional Court.

The decision follows an application by Attorney General Frank Mbeta, made a few weeks ago. J

udiciary spokesperson Ruth Mputeni confirmed the development, saying the court was waiting to empanel the judges and that this would be done soon.

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Earlier, on November 3, 2026, High Court Judge Allan Hans Muhome directed that the matter be referred to the Chief Justice under Section 9(3) of the Courts Act, effectively suspending proceedings until a decision on its constitutional status is made.

If the Chief Justice certified the case, proceedings would remain suspended until a panel constituted under Section 9(2) of the Courts Act had heard and determined the constitutional questions.

Mkoka is challenging the proposed formation of 12 parliamentary committees to investigate the operations of some statutory companies. He says the plan is unconstitutional.

The case was due to proceed on November 5, 2026, but was halted by Mbeta's application.

Mbeta, who joined the case as an interested party, said it raised fundamental constitutional questions that needed judicial interpretation to clarify the powers of Parliament and the Executive.

Suleman is the first defendant, with Parliament as the second defendant and Mkoka as the claimant.

Suleman and the National Assembly had earlier sought legal representation from a private law firm. Mbeta has since said he applied to take over legal representation for the two defendants.