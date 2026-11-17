Malawian women based in Northampton, England, have celebrated 10 years of raising millions of kwacha for charitable causes back home, earning wide praise from stakeholders.

The group, known as Malawi Northampton Ladies, marked its 10th anniversary with a dinner on Saturday night. Guests included Northampton deputy mayor Enam Haque, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Dannielle Stone and Malawi's Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Phunziro Jawati, who described the group's contributions to local communities and Malawi as momentous and incredible.

"What type of world would we live in without these ladies, who tell us a story of humanity?" Stone said, paying tribute to the group's spirit of compassion and generosity.

Jawati said the Malawi High Commission was proud of the group's achievements and pledged the mission's continued support for its charitable initiatives.

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Group member Anstance Fometu said the group had worked with various organisations and communities over the years, and looked forward to another decade of making a difference in the lives of ordinary Malawians.

The anniversary dinner also featured a raffle, with prizes including Malawian arts and crafts and Malawi Gin. Guests were treated to a Malawian meal.

The group's notable achievements include donating oxygen cylinders during the Covid-19 pandemic, building houses for victims of Cyclone Freddy in March 2023, paying school fees for underprivileged students, and running an ongoing fundraising drive to provide wheelchairs to hospitals across Malawi.

She observed that the organisation had shown it could expand into economic empowerment programmes for rural women and young people in Malawi.