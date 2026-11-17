President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Monday launched the nationwide deployment of 285 "Yellow Machines," and crews in all 15 counties went straight to work repairing the feeder and farm-to-market roads that cut rural communities off every rainy season.

Boakai launched the deployment on Nov. 16, 2026, at the Liberia Broadcasting System in Paynesville. The earthmoving and support equipment is spread across 19 operational hubs nationwide. Brownie J. Samukai Jr., chairperson of the Special Presidential Project Coordinating Committee, said county coordinators, superintendents and operators began work as soon as the president declared the launch.

The project aims to keep rural communities connected through the rainy season and cut the crop losses farmers suffer when harvests cannot reach market. It also aims to lower transport and food costs and make schools and hospitals easier to reach.

Public Works Minister Roland Layfette Giddings said a recently completed national road survey counted about 14,000 kilometers of roads. About 60%, more than 8,000 kilometers, are secondary and feeder roads, and those are the roads the program targets. He said the machines are vital to keeping those roads maintained and durable.

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Boakai said the machines are an investment in the lives of Liberians, not just in equipment. He ordered a "maintenance-first approach," with preventive maintenance, technical support and daily performance monitoring to keep the equipment running in both the wet and dry seasons. He said counties that maintain their equipment well will be rewarded.

"The acquisition of this heavy equipment is only the first step. The real challenge is keeping these machines operational, productive, safe, and properly maintained for many years. Without proper maintenance, even the best machines will eventually break down," he said.

He charged the Ministry of Public Works, the Yellow Machines Board of Authority, and the coordinating committee with strict accountability. He said the program will be judged over five years.

"The true measure of success will not be today's ceremony. It will be the condition of our roads five years from now. If these machines are still working, if our roads remain accessible, and if our communities benefit from better infrastructure, then we will know this investment has delivered lasting value," Boakai said.

Boakai thanked Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, the late Minister of State Sylvester Grigsby, Minister of State without Portfolio Mamaka Bility, the Ministry of Public Works, the Armed Forces of Liberia, the General Services Agency, and the coordinating committee's team for putting the project into operation.