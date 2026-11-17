Naymote Partners for Democratic Development Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo has strongly defended citizens' right to question elected officials and demand accountability, insisting that democratic governance must extend beyond voting to include continuous public scrutiny of leadership performance and service delivery.

Jarwolo argued that senators, political party officials, government representatives, and influential political supporters should not interpret questions about their performance and responsibilities as politically motivated attacks but rather recognize them as legitimate demands from citizens who expect results from those entrusted with public office.

In a statement posted on his social media page on Monday, November 16, 2026, the Naymote executive director acknowledged facing criticism and accusations of political motives for questioning public officials but maintained that his commitment to democratic accountability remained firm.

"I expected the attacks. Questioning a senator, political party official, government official, or influential supporter about service delivery and accountability will always attract accusations of political motives," Jarwolo wrote.

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He maintained that his advocacy was grounded in the principle that democracy must deliver tangible benefits to citizens and that individuals who elect public officials have every right to demand explanations about their performance and contributions to national development.

"My position is clear: I am a defender of democracy that delivers for its people. If we vote for you, we have every right to question your performance and hold you accountable," he stated.

The governance advocate further emphasized that accountability should not be confined to political discussions in Monrovia, urging elected representatives and public officials to pay greater attention to the conditions of residents in rural communities across Montserrado County.

According to Jarwolo, Montserrado extends beyond the capital city, and lawmakers must recognize the development challenges confronting citizens in communities outside Monrovia, particularly those struggling with inadequate public services, difficult living conditions, and increasing land disputes.

"Montserrado County extends far beyond Monrovia. Visit rural communities and listen to citizens facing difficult living conditions, inadequate services, and growing land disputes. These concerns deserve serious attention, effective legislative oversight, and concrete action," he emphasized.

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His comments highlighted the importance of effective legislative oversight and the responsibility of elected representatives to ensure that the concerns of their constituents receive appropriate attention and meaningful responses from relevant government institutions.

Jarwolo also challenged public officials and their supporters to respond constructively when their performance is questioned, stressing that dismissing citizens' concerns or attacking individuals who raise accountability issues does not address the challenges confronting ordinary people.

"Dismissing citizens' concerns or attacking those who raise them does nothing to improve people's lives. Public officials and their supporters should respond with facts, results, and respect," he wrote.

He argued that public accountability should be an essential feature of democratic leadership, requiring elected representatives to remain accessible, responsive, and answerable to the people throughout their tenure.

The Naymote executive director cautioned against a political culture in which citizens are encouraged to participate in elections but are subsequently expected to remain silent when questions arise about the performance of those they elected.

According to him, the democratic process should not end at the ballot box, as citizens must retain the freedom to monitor leadership, raise concerns, question decisions, and demand improvements in public service delivery.

"We cannot strengthen democracy by expecting citizens to vote and then remain silent. Leadership requires listening, serving, and answering to the people. I will continue to speak up," Jarwolo declared.