Mr Al-Makura also demanded a public apology from the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government (SSG), Labaran Magaji, warning that he would institute legal proceedings if the demands were not met

Former Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Al-Makura, has demanded the retraction of an alleged defamatory statement linking him to the disruption of Vice-President Kashim Shettima's visit to the Emir of Lafia.

Mr Al-Makura also demanded a public apology from the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government (SSG), Labaran Magaji, warning that he would institute legal proceedings if the demands were not met within seven days.

The demand comes amid escalating political rivalry between supporters of Governor Abdullahi Sule and those of former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

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The political disagreement, which centres on Mr Sule's succession, has divided influential figures in the state's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Mr Sule backed Ahmed Wadada as his preferred successor, Mr Al-Makura supported Mr Adamu, pitting the two former political allies against each other in the succession battle.

Tensions intensified after Mr Wadada secured the APC governorship ticket, defeating Mr Adamu, who subsequently left the party to pick up the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket.

Mr Al-Makura's alignment with the former police chief has further widened the political divide in the state, turning what began as an internal APC succession disagreement into a broader contest involving competing political camps.

The latest confrontation followed the reported disruption of activities surrounding Mr Shettima's visit to Lafia on 4 November, during which the vice-president paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Lafia as part of his engagement in the state.

The Nasarawa State Government subsequently accused some youths suspected of having links to Mr Al-Makura and Mr Adamu of sponsoring the disruption.

In a statement from the SSG's office, the government described the incident as an attempt to embarrass the administration and directed security agencies to investigate and identify those responsible.

However, the allegations have been rejected by political associates of the two former public office holders, who described the government's position as politically motivated.

In a letter dated 12 November, written by his counsel, Malla Makpa, and addressed to the SSG at the Government House, Lafia, Mr Al-Makura demanded the withdrawal of the allegation.

According to the letter, paragraph three of the government's press statement expressly identified the former governor as one of the individuals suspected of sponsoring the disruption.

Mr Al-Makura's lawyer described the allegation as grave and damaging, arguing that linking his client to the sponsorship of violence and the disruption of an official visit by the vice-president amounted to an imputation of criminal conduct.

The counsel argued that the expression "suspected to be sponsored" did not shield the government from potential liability for defamation, maintaining that the publication, read in its entirety, portrayed Mr Al-Makura as involved in orchestrating public disorder.

The letter further stated that the government had not presented any evidence, investigation report, witness account, financial transaction, communication or other verifiable material linking the former governor to the incident.

It also cited Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024, arguing that the electronic dissemination of the allegation increased its reach and potential damage to Mr Al-Makura's reputation.

The counsel said his client reserved the right to submit the publication to relevant law enforcement agencies for independent assessment.

The letter maintained that the SSG did not have unrestricted authority to publish unsubstantiated allegations against citizens, adding that political differences could not override constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Among other demands, Mr Al-Makura asked the SSG to immediately withdraw the portion of the statement identifying him as a suspected sponsor of the disruption.

He also demanded an unequivocal public apology acknowledging that the allegation was published without publicly disclosed evidence to substantiate it.

The apology and retraction, according to the letter, must be published in at least two widely circulated national newspapers with prominence comparable to the original statement.

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He further demanded that the government publish the retraction and apology on the same official websites, social media accounts and other online platforms used to circulate the disputed statement.

The former governor also asked the SSG to stop further publication or dissemination of the allegation unless it was supported by credible evidence and pursued through lawful procedures.

The letter gave the SSG seven days from receipt to comply, warning that failure to do so would leave Mr Al-Makura with no option but to pursue available legal remedies.

These, the counsel said, would include filing a civil suit for libel and defamation, seeking substantial and exemplary damages, obtaining injunctive reliefs and reporting the electronic publication to law enforcement agencies for investigation under the Cybercrimes Act and other relevant laws.

The letter said Mr Al-Makura would not allow his reputation to be damaged by what his counsel described as unsubstantiated allegations, adding that the former governor was prepared to seek legal protection against any perceived injury to his standing.