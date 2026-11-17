Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has urged greater inclusion of women in political leadership and national decision-making, saying their contributions to securing peace must be matched by opportunities to shape governance and prevent future conflicts.

Sirleaf made the call Monday at the West Africa Women Peacebuilding Convening in Monrovia, which brought together women peacebuilders, practitioners and emerging female leaders from several African countries to discuss regional peace, security and women's leadership.

Drawing on Liberia's experience, including the April 1980 military coup and the civil wars that followed, Sirleaf acknowledged the significant role women played in efforts to end the conflicts and restore peace. She said women must remain central to the processes of sustaining peace and determining the future of their countries.

"Women brought the peace, now women must help keep the peace," she said.

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The convening also marked the official launch of the West Africa Women's Peace Hub, a regional platform established to connect women peacebuilders, strengthen cross-border partnerships, mentor emerging leaders and promote strategies for conflict prevention.

The hub is expected to provide a space for women across the region to exchange experiences, coordinate initiatives and strengthen their participation in peacebuilding and security efforts.

Representatives from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Nigeria, Congo, Benin, Kenya, Senegal and The Gambia participated in the gathering, reflecting on 26 years of progress by the women's peace movement and examining emerging security threats in the region.

Discussions focused on sustaining the gains made by women peacebuilders, strengthening regional cooperation and creating opportunities for younger women to assume leadership roles in peace and governance.

The meeting ended with participants renewing their commitment to cross-border collaboration, mentoring the next generation of female peacebuilders and advocating for increased women's representation in political leadership and national decision-making.