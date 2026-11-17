Nurses from Liberia's 15 counties have called for better salaries, improved working conditions and the formal employment of volunteer nurses, placing their welfare at the center of discussions at the Liberian Nurses Association's (LNA) three-day Annual General Assembly in Ganta.

The demands were reinforced during a parade through the city on Saturday, where participating nurses urged the government to address the concerns of health workers, particularly volunteers who continue to provide essential services without formal employment.

The assembly also provided an opportunity for the Association to review its institutional progress and address challenges affecting its operations.

In her keynote address, LNA President Edith C. Railey-Tellewoyan highlighted achievements during her leadership, including the decentralization of the Association across all 15 counties, constitutional reforms, increased institutional visibility and its inclusion in the national budget.

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She acknowledged the government's allocation of US$250,000 in the 2026 national budget for the construction of the Association's headquarters, with another US$100,000 proposed in the 2027 budget. However, she said the combined funding would still be insufficient to complete the project.

The LNA president also identified low membership renewal and heavy reliance on membership dues as challenges to the Association's financial sustainability, calling for alternative revenue sources to support its activities.

Beyond the welfare concerns, the assembly featured the induction of newly elected leaders of the LNA Nimba County Chapter and a groundbreaking ceremony for the chapter's headquarters.

Nimba County health officials and Humphrey Lowell, Chairman of the Liberia Board of Nursing and Midwifery, also addressed delegates on institutional collaboration, retirement planning and other professional issues.

Delegates were further briefed on the Association's revised Constitution, with discussions clarifying the separate mandates and responsibilities of the LNA and the Liberia Board of Nursing and Midwifery.

The assembly ended with calls for stronger institutional capacity, accountability and sustained efforts to improve the welfare, working conditions and professional standing of nurses throughout Liberia.