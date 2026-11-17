Momentum in sport is hard to build and easy to lose. Over the past few weeks, Rwanda's swimmers have been building it, and it would be a significant loss if we failed to sustain it.

Last month in Kampala, at the Africa Aquatics Zone III Championships, our swimmers brought home 10 medals, set three new national records and earned Rwanda's first-ever water polo medal: a bronze.

And then came Dakar! At the Youth Olympic Games, Africa's first-ever Olympic event, Rwanda's four swimmers carried that momentum onto the Olympic stage. They made our country proud, setting at least two more national records and a string of personal bests while competing against the world's top swimmers. In December, four of our swimmers will head to the World Aquatics Championships in Beijing. Each step has built on the last, and our swimmers are headed towards greatness.

These results are the fruit of talent, hard work and the leadership of the Rwanda Aquatics Federation and the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee. Camps were organised, young swimmers far from home were well cared for and, in Dakar, representatives of the Rwandan Embassy watched them race and hosted them at the residence. The pieces are coming together nicely.

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And there is still room to climb. In Kampala, Uganda brought home 84 gold medals to our two. In Dakar, Africa's six swimming medals were won by Egyptian and South African swimmers. One day, I am confident, Rwanda will top those charts. We can get there if we build on what we have already started so well.

The talent is here, and so is the momentum. What will carry both forward is greater access to swimming opportunities for all Rwandan swimmers.

Our neighbours invest steadily in swimming: more pools, larger federations, more certified coaches, fuller competition calendars and more developed water safety programmes.

We have invested in cycling and now train champions from across the continent at the Africa Rising Cycling Centre. BK Arena hosts the BAL playoffs, and this year Rwanda became a continental champion. Amahoro Stadium was completely rebuilt, and this year the Amavubi won their FIFA Series tournament.

When we invest in a sport as a nation, we rise to the top together, and the world comes to us.

Now that the swimmers have come home and the medals have been put away, let us not rest on recent results. Let us continue building on these achievements, with the leadership of our sports community, competition by competition, from Kampala to Dakar to Beijing and on to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, for which swimming qualification opens in just four months. These young swimmers are tomorrow's leaders, and they are already doing everything they can to put Rwanda on the map. It is now our responsibility to do all we can to support them.

Sustaining that momentum starts with water to train in. In the short term, we need to bring the two approximately 50-metre pools operated by La Palisse into full use. In the medium term, we need to complete the planned World Aquatics pool and open it to clubs at affordable rates. In the long term, we need to build facilities outside Kigali, where most of our swimmers live.

Next comes a plan that extends beyond swimmers' return from international competitions. A funded national team programme through 2028, with year-round camps open to swimmers from all regions, would make each competition a stepping stone to the next.

Coaches across the country, whatever their affiliation, deserve training, certification and a clear role, including at competitions. Broader access to federation membership would allow more clubs to race against one another, strengthening each club and, in turn, our national programme as a whole.

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All of this rests on a broad, safe foundation: learn-to-swim programmes in schools, lifeguard certification and a dedicated budget line for swimming in the Ministry of Sports' 2027 investment strategy.

The Rwanda Aquatics Federation and the Olympic Committee have already shown what they can achieve with limited means, and the Ministry of Sports has shown what investment can do. Our young swimmers are doing their part. With that continued leadership behind them, Rwandan swimming can climb all the way to Los Angeles.

The writer is the president and co-founder of Ishyaka Swim Club. She is also the proud mother of a Rwandan national team swimmer.