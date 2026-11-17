opinion

As digital transformation advances worldwide, the challenge is no longer simply how much information we collect, but how well we connect, understand and use what we already have. With artificial intelligence, Earth observation and other data-driven technologies are advancing rapidly, making those connections matter more than ever.

One of the most powerful ways to do so is through something surprisingly familiar: location.

Rwanda offers a compelling example of how geographic information supports a country's broader development ambitions. Under Rwanda's Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2, 2024-2029), geolocation, spatial data and geographic information systems (GIS) serve as critical backbone technologies supporting the country's economic transformation goals.

Rather than treating geospatial information as an isolated sector, the strategy integrates spatial planning into wider ambitions to maximise the benefits of urbanisation, manage rapid urban growth and develop smart, well-connected infrastructure.

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These ambitions build on Rwanda's existing investments in digital and geospatial capabilities. Location matters not only for mapping the country's development but also for understanding and shaping it.

Beyond the map

We often associate geoinformation with maps. Maps help us see patterns, but the value of location extends much further. Information about people, roads, buildings, agriculture, public services and the environment all relates to place. Connecting these sources through location reveals relationships that individual datasets cannot show.

Consider a growing city. Combining information about population, transport, terrain and infrastructure can help identify where new services are needed or which neighbourhoods face flood risks. In agriculture, linking information about soil, weather, crops and access to markets can support better planning.

Location becomes more than a coordinate: it offers a way to bring together different perspectives on the same reality.

From information to intelligence

New technologies expand these possibilities. Satellite imagery and sensors help us observe change. Artificial intelligence can identify patterns in large datasets, while digital twins can combine data and models to explore possible scenarios.

Yet intelligence is not the same as artificial intelligence. Technology can process information, but sound decisions depend on reliable data, sensible assumptions and people who can interpret the results. More sophisticated technology does not automatically produce better decisions.

Connecting information across sectors

This is where interoperability matters. Institutions collect information for different purposes, often using different definitions and systems. Connecting computers alone does not ensure that their data can be understood or combined meaningfully.

Shared standards, clear definitions, reliable geographic references and good metadata make information reusable. Governance is equally important: who maintains the data, who can access it and how is its quality assured?

Rwanda is not starting from scratch. Its National Spatial Data Infrastructure provides a foundation for sharing geographic information, and national GIS and spatial data guidelines support more consistent practices across government. These efforts demonstrate that geospatial information is more than a specialised technical resource: it can help institutions work together.

Building on Rwanda's progress

The ICT Sector Strategic Plan 2024-2029 recognises the potential of geospatial data and satellite technologies. The Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project also includes ongoing efforts to strengthen government data sharing and geospatial integration, alongside broader ambitions for interoperable digital public infrastructure.

The next opportunity is to make fuller use of these investments. Location can provide a common reference for connecting information across institutions without requiring every dataset to be stored in one central system. Organisations can remain responsible for their own data while agreed standards enable responsible sharing and use.

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Success will require continued attention to data quality, governance and skills, alongside technology. Geospatial specialists, data professionals, policymakers and experts from different sectors must bring their knowledge together to turn connected information into useful intelligence.

Rwanda's progress provides a strong foundation for doing so. The opportunity is to build on what already exists, using connected information to support informed decisions and sustainable development.

The power of location is not simply that it tells us where things are. It helps us understand how they connect, why those connections matter and what we might do next.

The writer is an international consultant specialising in geospatial information and digital transformation, with a focus on interoperability, data governance and standards.