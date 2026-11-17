In a move that raises awkward questions about the boundaries of ministerial discretion, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Charles Mhango has blocked an application by Mzimba Central MP Vitumbiko Mumba to register the People Over Politics Foundation (POPF) as a charitable trust, citing concerns over public security.

The decision has now landed before the High Court.

In an application for judicial review filed on 10 November 2026, POPF argues that the minister's refusal was irrational, unconstitutional and procedurally unfair.

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Its central complaint is a simple one: the Government has identified a threat, but has apparently declined to explain what that threat is.

That position sits uneasily alongside an earlier memorandum dated 14 July 2026, in which the minister indicated that his office had examined the relevant documentation and found no objection to the proposed incorporation.

POPF, which first applied for registration in January, contends that the minister exercised his powers unreasonably by rejecting the application without offering a substantive justification or allowing the organisation an opportunity to address the concerns that ultimately proved fatal to its bid.

According to court papers, the foundation's lawyers wrote to Mhango on 12 October seeking clarification of the security concerns underpinning the decision.

No response had been received by the time the matter was placed before the court.

The dispute is all the more curious because POPF was not merely a paper organisation awaiting official blessing.

The foundation had already been launched publicly and, more recently, advertised a number of positions for its secretariat.

Whether the Government's concerns are grounded in genuine security considerations or reflect a broader unease about the emergence of a politically connected civic organisation is likely to become a central question in the legal battle ahead.

For now, the public is being asked to accept the existence of a threat that has not been publicly articulated.

Mhango did not respond to requests for comment.

The case also carries an unmistakable political dimension.

Mumba was the running mate of former president Lazarus Chakwera on the Malawi Congress Party ticket in the 16 September 2025 General Election, ensuring that what might otherwise have been an obscure administrative dispute will attract considerably wider attention.