analysis

The coming climate shock demands integrated agricultural, economic and security responses to protect vulnerable communities and prevent instability.

The world will experience a Super El Niño event from December 2026 to February 2027, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says - with devastating effects on African agriculture and food security.

This could trigger stresses across the food value chain, with smallholder farmers least protected. Intervention before, during and after the event is needed to avoid a setback not only for agriculture, but for Africa's peace and security.

The WMO predicts that El Niño 2026/27 will bring higher rainfall to East Africa and the Horn, which, while offering some relief from drought, could also bring flooding and waterborne diseases.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Southern Africa will face drought and heat risks, with the baseline warning coming from the 2015/16 El Niño, which created a multi-year drought. The region was plunged into deep food insecurity, with overall crop production declining by up to 66%. South Africa lost 47% of its maize harvest and turned from a net food exporter into a food importer.

This could happen again, with the world now in a harder place. The Ukraine war has severely inhibited global grain exports from the Black Sea region, reducing shipments to African countries, among others. The Iran war compounds the impact by restricting the passage of 25% of global urea supplies, which are essential for fertiliser.

Also, as countries pull back from global supply chains and multilateral solutions to prioritise their own domestic needs, Africa could receive less food support through trade and aid, making it harder to weather the 2026/27 El Niño.

This food security challenge across the entire food system value chain has major security implications. The byline of the 2026 Global Hunger Index (GHI) report is 'No security without food security'.

The GHI measures a combination of undernourishment, child stunting and wasting, and child mortality from hunger. The global GHI average for 2026 is 18.2 (where 0.0 represents no hunger). This level is classified as moderate, but still far from the United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 2 target of Zero Hunger by 2030.

There are 14 African countries in the GHI's serious category of 20.0-34.9, and the four countries globally classified as alarming, in the 35.0-49.9 range, are in Africa. These are Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Madagascar and Somalia.

Food and conflict have a taxonomy similar to the Pacific Institute's water and conflict classification. The first category is food as a trigger of conflict, with extreme weather events driven by climate patterns like El Niño serving as catalysts.

These are conflicts with multiple theatres, such as between croppers and herders at a local level. Clashes generally increase during extreme weather events such as droughts and floods associated with El Niño episodes. These can escalate tensions between agriculture and other sectors competing for increasingly scarce water resources.

But agriculture more often takes on the second category - that of a casualty of conflict rather than its cause. From local skirmishes to outright war, the agricultural enterprise and food access are severely affected. Major climate events are threat multipliers, challenging the sustainability of food production, distribution and markets.

The third category is the weaponisation of food. The UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2417 in 2018 condemning the starving of civilians and denying humanitarian access to food. Despite this, we see an escalation in both.

Gaza and the actions of Israel have received wide coverage, while Sudan is Africa's most visible example, affecting 30 million people. But other major theatres will see El Niño's impact in 2026/27, including eastern DRC, North East Nigeria, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Africa is alive to the threat. The African Union convened an Extraordinary Ministerial meeting in July to consider the continent's preparedness. Also, major African agriculture-based organisations, such as the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, have been proactive in analysing previous El Niño events, such as the 2015/16 event, and developing advisory plans.

Philanthropic-funded organisations like WaterAid have embarked on localised mitigation projects, while national societies of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent are gearing up to assist communities across Africa.

These efforts, while valiant, will fall short of adequately mitigating the negative impacts of the 2026/27 event. They are not comprehensive and lack adequate financing and capacity to increase preparedness in such a short time. This year's European heatwaves show the extent of the challenge even in countries with much higher levels of capacity.

Extreme weather phenomena are also increasing in frequency and intensity. The South African Weather Service has recorded 14 El Niño events since 1979, five weak and nine others ranging from moderate to very strong impact. The WMO Atlas of mortality and economic losses from weather, climate and water extremes for 1970-2019 reports that these phenomena caused 50% of all disasters, 45% of reported deaths, and 74% of economic losses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Food and Agriculture Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Can Africa weather this El Niño that the World Economic Forum is calling a systemic shock? Rising average land and sea surface temperatures give these extreme events a much higher baseline to operate from, potentially increasing the intensity of their impacts.

A well-proven pattern is that reduced water availability due to extreme weather events leads to less agricultural activity and lower food availability, resulting in economic hardship and more severe challenges to peace and security.

If a high-intensity La Niña closely follows this Super El Niño, we will see a reversal in the geographic locations of droughts and floods, with continued negative impacts.

African planning must be synergised, combining attention to agriculture, climate and security. Only then will the continent have a fighting chance to recover from this extreme climate event and prepare for those that are sure to follow.

For permission to re-publish ISS Today articles, please email us. In South Africa, News24 has exclusive rights to republish ISS Today articles. In Nigeria, Premium Times has exclusive rights to republish ISS Today articles.

Dhesigen Naidoo, Research Associate, Climate Risk and Human Security Project, ISS Pretoria