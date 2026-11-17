A Duduza disability centre accommodates 16 children, with more than 50 on its waiting list.

Two organisations for people with disabilities operate from poorly equipped premises.

The organisations want better facilities and greater inclusion in community decisions.

Cubicle 6 at the Duduza Resource Centre is more than just a rented room. For people living with disilities in the community, it is a place where they can learn, develop skills and find a sense of belonging.

But behind its doors is a different reality. One open space serves as a learning area, a kitchen and a place where adults with disabilities spend their days.

There is no signage identifying the organisation or indicating that the facility caters for people with disabilities. The only indication of where to find it is the cubicle number.

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Not far away, Umthombo Stimulation and Day Care Centre operates from the old Bluegum View Clinic, where children with disabilities receive care and developmental support despite the building lacking basic facilities.

The centre, which started operating in 2018, only accommodates 16 children, while more than 50 are on its waiting list.

Cramped spaces, growing demand

At Umthombo, there is no suitable kitchen or bathroom for washing children. Staff prepare meals on a two-plate stove, without a fridge. The building also lacks a designated, equipped play area. A broken indoor toilet is used for storage, while children must use two outside toilets.

Vusi Tshabalala, who manages the centre, says a container has been secured through corporate sponsorship to help extend the centre, but more support is needed to accommodate additional children.

Meanwhile, Masihlanganeni Association for People with Disabilities, which caters for adults aged 18 and above, faces similar challenges. Its managing director, Simon Dube, says the organisation serves 52 adults, but its small cubicle cannot accommodate everyone. It also conducts home visits to reach people who cannot access the centre.

The two organisations work closely together and want a bigger, properly equipped facility with separate spaces for children and adults.

Excluded from community decisions

For Dube, the lack of suitable facilities is only one part of a much bigger problem. He believes people with disabilities continue to be overlooked in community development and decision-making.

"We are never included in opportunities that are presented to the community. We are always sidelined, they don't make room for us."

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Dube questions the priorities of local government, pointing to infrastructure developments in Duduza while disability organisations struggle for facilities.

"In the past couple of years they have built two taxi ranks that are unoperational, yet the local government has failed to get us a bigger facility that we can use. We have no structure that we can call our own, no schools for our kids, we lack even assistive devices. People in wheelchairs can't come to our centre," he says.

He says people with disabilities are often excluded from decisions that directly affect their lives.

"They never ask us what we need. Instead, decisions are made for us, and we are simply informed. We can think, make decisions and speak for ourselves. We know what we need. Local government must learn to speak to us, not on our behalf."

Calls for government support

Duduza ward councillor, Nsizwa Mekgwe acknowledges the challenges facing disability organisations in the area, particularly the need for suitable facilities and a dedicated school for children with disabilities.

He says his office has made efforts to assist the organisations and that efforts are being made to address the need for a dedicated school.

Dube says the assistance received from the Gauteng Department of Social Development in the past has not been enough to address the organisations' needs.

The department was approached for comment on the challenges facing the organisations and whether it could assist with suitable premises. It had not responded by the time of publication.