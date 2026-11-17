Award-winning Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah is preparing to end 2026 on a high note with a revamped musical performance planned for his annual concert at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on November 28.

Dubbed The Jah Experience 2026 Shutdown, the concert is expected to bring together fans for a celebration of the musician's musical journey, featuring fresh arrangements, new choreography and enhanced stage production.

The event organised by Gateway Stream Media in partnership with JP Entertainment will see Jah Prayzah perform alongside his 3G Band.

The musician said returning to the HICC was particularly meaningful describing the venue as a special place where he had shared memorable moments with his supporters.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The HICC has always held a special place in my heart because every time we step onto that stage, the energy between us and the fans is simply unmatched," he said.

Jah Prayzah, whose music has reached audiences beyond Zimbabwe's borders said the concert would provide an opportunity to reconnect with local fans after a year of international performances.

"2026 has been an incredible journey, taking our Zimbabwean sound across borders, so coming home to close out the year with my people at The Jah Experience Shutdown means everything to me," he said.

Preparations for the show are already underway, with the musician promising a different experience from previous performances.

"We have been in rehearsals pouring our hearts into a fresh setlist, new choreography, and a production that will touch every heart of the fans present," he said.

The performance is expected to blend traditional Zimbabwean rhythms with some of his popular hits and new live arrangements, giving audiences an opportunity to experience different elements of his musical catalogue.

Organisers said they were also working to improve the overall concert experience through streamlined entry procedures, enhanced security arrangements and dedicated hospitality areas.

The November 28 show is expected to provide a fitting end-of-year celebration for the musician and his supporters as Jah Prayzah looks to bring his 2026 musical journey back home to Harare.