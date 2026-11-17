Nigerian-born separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, has been freed from custody in Finland, according to a Nigerian lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor disclosed this on his Facebook page on Tuesday, saying he received confirmation of Ekpa's release from his close friend and ally, Dr David Matsanga.

" Mazi SIMON EKPA has just been FREED. His close friend and ally, Dr David Matsanga, confirmed it to me just minutes ago during our telephone conversation," Ejimakor wrote.

The announcement comes amid earlier reports that Ekpa was scheduled to be released on November 17, 2026.

His legal support team had previously confirmed the date, following the circulation of a viral video purportedly showing him walking out of a building said to be the facility where he was being detained.

Ekpa, 41, had been in Finnish custody since November 2024. He was convicted in September 2025 by the Päijät-Häme District Court over his alleged involvement in activities linked to armed separatist groups operating in southeastern Nigeria.