Nigeria's music industry has secured a strong presence at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, with six of the country's leading musicians earning nominations across several categories, including Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.

The nominations, announced by the Recording Academy on Monday, November 16, 2026, recognise Davido, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr, Wizkid and Burna Boy, further highlighting Nigeria's growing influence on the international music scene.

The nominations see Nigerian artistes dominate the Best African Music Performance category, accounting for four of the five shortlisted entries, while three Nigerian musicians are represented in the Best Global Music Album category.

Asake secured two nominations in the Best African Music Performance category, with his solo song Gratitude and Jogodo, his collaboration with fellow Nigerian musician Wizkid.

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Tems also earned recognition in the category for her song Big Daddy, while Ayra Starr was nominated alongside Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo for their collaboration Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?).

The only entry in the category without Nigerian involvement is No Tradition, No Africa by Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba, featuring Rocky Dawuni.

The nominations also extend Nigeria's representation into the R&B categories, with Tems receiving two additional nominations for What You Need -- Best R&B Solo Performance and Best R&B Song.

Her recognition brings her total nominations for the 2027 awards to four, having also been shortlisted for Best African Music Performance with Big Daddy and Best Global Music Album for her project Love Is A Kingdom.

Davido is nominated for Best Global Music Album with Oriadé, while Ayra Starr earned a place on the shortlist with Starrgirl. They will compete against Brazilian singer Anitta, nominated for EQUILIBRIVM, and Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo, whose album HOPE!! completes the category.

In another major African music achievement, Burna Boy secured a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Colombian singer Shakira for their collaboration Dai Dai.

The recognition places Nigerian musicians across four Grammy categories, with Tems emerging as the country's most nominated artiste in this year's selection.

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The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony will mark a significant change in the awards' broadcasting arrangements, with the event set to air live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu, marking the Grammys' return to ABC for the first time since 1972.

The nominations cover recordings released between August 31, 2025 and August 28, 2026, with the final round of voting scheduled to run from December 10, 2026 to January 7, 2027.

The strong Nigerian showing comes amid the continued international expansion of Afrobeats, with artists from the country increasingly securing recognition alongside established global music acts.

For Nigeria, the latest nominations represent another significant moment for its music industry, particularly in categories designed to recognise African sounds and their growing influence on international music.