Addis Ababa — The Office of the Federal Auditor General has won international recognition for its efforts to institutionalize climate-responsive auditing at the 2026 ClimateScanner Impact Awards held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The award recognizes OFAG's efforts to integrate climate change considerations into its institutional structures, strategic planning and auditing practices, according to the ClimateScanner initiative.

In particular, the initiative commended the Office for establishing a dedicated Environmental Performance Audit Department, integrating climate-responsive auditing into its Strategic Plan for 2026-2031.

The achievements demonstrate OFAG's efforts to make climate-related auditing an integral part of its institutional operations and long-term strategic direction, it stated.

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The winners of the 2026 ClimateScanner Impact Awards were selected by an international panel of judges comprising representatives of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) and partner organizations.

The awards were announced during a special ceremony held as part of the ClimateScanner Summit 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 5-6.

ClimateScanner is a global collaborative initiative led by Supreme Audit Institutions from more than 100 countries to assess government responses to climate change.

The initiative provides a framework for evaluating government actions on climate change and strengthening accountability through independent public-sector auditing.