press release

Persistent disregard for the protection of civilians has continued to exact "an unbearable toll" on the Sudanese people, a report published today by the UN Human Rights Office finds.

The report, which covers the first half of 2026, documents trends and patterns that have been consistent throughout the conflict, including the targeting of civilians and civilian objects, indiscriminate attacks, reprisals against civilians accused of "collaboration" with opposing forces, and the continued use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. It also raises concerns about continued unlawful killings, arbitrary detention, and erosion of civic space.

At least 1,390 civilians were killed in the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces and allied armed movements between January and June this year. More than 80 per cent of these casualties were the result of drone strikes -- which have come to be a "defining feature" of the war, says the report. In the following four months, another 840 civilians were killed, of whom close to 520 died in drone strikes.

In all, that takes the civilian death toll from January until the end of October to over 2,230 civilians, of whom over 1,630 were killed by drones. These are the figures that the UN Human Rights Office was able to confirm. The actual civilian casualty figures are likely to be higher.

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The report states that, during the reporting period, "battle lines shifted and military tactics - particularly the use of drones - evolved, but the unbearable toll of the war on the Sudanese people has remained as consistent as ever, amid blatant disregard for the protection of civilians".

"The facts speak for themselves," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. "The findings in our report provide more evidence, if any were needed, of the ceaselessly unbearable civilian suffering of the war in Sudan and the warring parties' continued and brazen disregard for the laws of war."

"Amid pervasive impunity, the report documents, once again, serious violations of international humanitarian law. Such violations may amount to war crimes."

Civilians in the Kordofan region were the most heavily impacted, accounting for more than two-thirds of documented civilian casualties, followed by the Darfur region, where most of the remaining casualties occurred. Eastern and central areas of Sudan were also affected by drone attacks, particularly White Nile, where at least 41 civilians were killed during the reporting period.

Markets, hospitals, schools, fuel supplies, water sources, displacement sites and civilian vehicles were struck, some sites repeatedly.

In the first half of 2026, the UN Human Rights Office documented at least 39 drone strikes on markets, 20 on civilian vehicles, 17 on fuel tankers and depots, and 16 on health facilities. Such strikes raise serious concerns regarding compliance with the rules of war protecting civilians and civilian objects, including those indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, and on the protection of health workers and health facilities - in areas already in dire need of humanitarian and medical assistance.

Drone attacks on markets, as well as looting and restrictions on movement have severely undermined access to food, says the report. In October, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) alerted that conflict, displacement and drought are driving an increased risk of famine in parts of Darfur and Kordofan, amid rising levels of acute food insecurity and malnutrition.

Many casualties occurred in October, which also saw a surge in drone strikes against civilian objects, that have had devastating impacts on the civilian population.

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A worrying trend is the recent intensification of drone strikes targeting power stations and fuel supply. In just over two weeks between 20 October and 4 November, 29 drone strikes, attributed to the Rapid Support Forces, hit electricity facilities and fuel stations across 11 states, triggering widespread power blackouts and further fuel shortages affecting millions far from the conflict frontlines. These drone strikes had a devastating impact on civilians and essential services, causing power outages that disrupted health services including dialysis and surgical procedures, access to clean water and food production.

Accountability, regardless of the affiliation of the perpetrators, is essential to breaking cycles of violence and preventing further violations and abuses, the report adds.

"The parties to the conflict must protect civilians and uphold their international law obligations--the world is watching," High Commissioner Türk stressed.