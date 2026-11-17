The COP31 sign at the conference venue in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 9, 2026.

A proposed target of at least $120 billion a year by 2035 for developing countries could strengthen Africa’s push for more predictable climate funding.

African countries could secure a more clearly defined target for climate adaptation finance under a new COP31 proposal that seeks to put a $120 billion annual figure on a funding pledge made at last year’s climate summit in Brazil.

The draft calls on developed countries to increase their contributions and set out how they plan to do so. It proposes a timetable with milestones to track progress and a new way to calculate the baseline from which funding would be tripled.

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For African governments facing rising costs from droughts, floods and extreme heat, a clearer target could strengthen their case for funding irrigation, flood protection and early warning systems. The amount and the terms of delivery are still under negotiation.

The proposal builds on an agreement reached at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, where countries called for efforts to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035. That decision left unresolved the precise financial baseline, the amount developed countries would be expected to provide and how progress would be measured.

A funding gap that keeps growing

The scale of the challenge was laid out earlier this month by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which estimated that developing countries will need approximately $305 billion annually for adaptation by 2035.

UNEP’s Adaptation Gap Report 2026, published on November 4, found that international public adaptation finance from developed to developing countries reached just $28.2 billion to $31.7 billion in 2024, an increase of roughly $1 billion over the previous year.

Even if the tripling ambition agreed in Belém is achieved, UNEP estimates that the resulting finance would cover only 20 to 29 per cent of developing countries’ adaptation needs, depending on the baseline and accounting method used.

“The bottom line, however, is that the world is not ready to adapt to current climactic conditions, never mind what overshoot of 1.5°C will bring,” UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said in a statement accompanying the report.

The figures underline why African countries have pushed for adaptation to receive greater attention in negotiations traditionally dominated by emissions reductions and the energy transition.

“It’s harder to fund an adaptation because there isn’t usually ready cash flows,” said Catherine Koffman, the Green Climate Fund’s regional director for Africa during an interview at COP31.

Koffman said the fund had committed approximately $8.3 billion to Africa over the past decade, representing about 37 per cent of its total $22.3 billion portfolio.

The latest figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) show that adaptation finance reached $34.7 billion in 2024, compared with $86.9 billion for mitigation.

Adaptation therefore accounted for roughly a quarter of the $136.7 billion in climate finance provided and mobilised by developed countries that year, despite repeated calls for a better balance between the two.

Five years of negotiations

The proposed $120 billion target follows a series of agreements stretching back to COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 where developed countries were urged to at least double their collective adaptation finance from 2019 levels by 2025, a goal of roughly US$40 billion a year.

Two years later, COP28 in Dubai adopted the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience, establishing targets covering water, food, health, ecosystems and infrastructure.

At COP29 in Baku in 2024, governments agreed to a broader climate finance goal of at least $300 billion annually by 2035, alongside efforts to scale up finance from all public and private sources to $1.3 trillion a year.

The agreement drew criticism from developing countries, which argued that the amount fell short of their needs.

The following year in Belém, negotiators agreed to efforts to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035.

Developing countries had pushed for a more ambitious target of $120 billion by 2030, but the final agreement retained the later deadline without specifying the amount.

The negotiations in Antalya are now focused on how those earlier decisions can be translated into measurable financial commitments.

The financial obligations of wealthy nations have been a central concern for the African Group of Negotiators, chaired by Dr Antwi-Boasiako Amoah.

Speaking earlier at COP31 about the financing needed to support Africa’s energy transition, Amoah argued that developing countries should not be expected to follow the same timetable as industrialised economies without the necessary financial and technological support.

“If you want us to be able to go the way you want to, then give us the needed technology and finance to just transition to where you are,” he said.

His remarks concerned the fossil fuel transition, but reflect the wider financing demands African negotiators have brought to Antalya.

What counts as climate finance?

One potentially consequential provision in the latest draft concerns the method used to calculate the $120 billion target.

Paragraph 74 proposes asking the UN climate convention’s Standing Committee on Finance to identify a baseline using Oxfam’s methodology for tracking climate finance in grant-equivalent terms.

That approach measures the financial benefit provided by a loan, rather than treating its entire face value as assistance.

The distinction matters for countries that must borrow to finance adaptation projects while already facing substantial debt obligations.

In its Climate Finance Shadow Report 2025, published with CARE, Oxfam estimated that the real value of climate finance provided in 2022 was between $28 billion and $35 billion, substantially below the headline figures reported internationally. Their analysis found that close to two-thirds of public climate finance was provided as loans.

The COP31 draft reflects some of these concerns. The COP31 draft calls for more grants, loans on highly favourable terms and arrangements that would allow countries to pause debt repayments after major disasters. It also proposes simplifying funding approvals and asking climate funds to publish how long applicants wait for approval and for the first payment.

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Koffman said strengthening African financial institutions would also be important in helping the continent attract and manage more climate investment.

“Most of our funding in the past has gone. 80% of our funding has gone to international institutions on the continent,” she said.

“What we are doing more and more of is helping the ones that are based in the region.”

She argued that stronger local institutions, financial systems, and project-preparation capacity would let African countries take greater control of climate investment.

The latest draft similarly encourages support for national development banks and other institutions seeking direct access to international climate funds.

Africa’s next test

The draft proposes an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa roadmap to identify predictable sources of public finance for adaptation and for loss and damage and to improve access to that funding. If adopted, it would put the work under the joint guidance of the COP31 and COP32 presidencies as Ethiopia prepares to host next year’s summit.

The immediate test is whether the US$120 billion figure, the accounting method and the milestones survive negotiations in Antalya. For African countries, the value of any agreement will depend on how much additional money comes through, what it costs to access and how quickly it reaches communities facing climate shocks.