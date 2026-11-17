Addis Ababa — Vice President and Head of the Main Office of ruling Prosperity Party, Adem Farah has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Ethiopian Airlines Group.

In a statement welcoming the appointment, Ethiopian Airlines Group expressed its pleasure and honor at having Farah assume the board's leadership, formally welcoming him to the Ethiopian Airlines family.

The airline also wished the new chairman a successful and productive tenure as he takes up his responsibilities at the helm of the Group's Board.