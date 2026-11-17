Addis Ababa — The Addis Ababa City Administration has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding development cooperation with the World Bank (WB) Group through joint projects aimed at promoting sustainable urban development and improving residents' quality of life.

In a message posted on her social media pages, Mayor Adanech Abiebie said the city held a fruitful discussion with the World Bank Group to further strengthen their longstanding partnership.

She expressed appreciation for the World Bank Group's support in expanding the city's water supply infrastructure, developing wastewater collection and treatment facilities, and improving transportation, among other key development sectors.

The Mayor said the renewed commitment underscores the city's intention to build on its longstanding partnership with the World Bank Group to advance key urban development priorities.