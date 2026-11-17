Addis Ababa — African scholars and institutions should take greater ownership of the study, interpretation and promotion of the continent's cultural heritage, Ethiopia's State Minister for Culture and Tourism, Nebiyou Baye has said.

aIn an interview with the Pulse of Africa, Nebiyou emphasized that Africans must tell their own stories to reshape how the world sees the continent.

He argued that African cultures have long been examined largely through foreign perspectives, some of which have portrayed the continent's traditions as inferior or backward.

He said African researchers, anthropologists and sociologists should take the lead in documenting and interpreting the continent's cultural wealth, adding that a stronger understanding of African heritage is essential to promoting it internationally.

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"So, primarily, what we have to do is that we have to start studying our culture by ourselves. African anthropologists, African sociologists, African cultural scientists, and African leaders in general, scholars in particular, should be in the front seat in any discussion about African cultural heritages," Nebiyou said. "So, it's when we know what we have that we will be able to promote that endowment to the world."

He also stressed the importance of strengthening cultural exchanges among African countries, arguing that the continent should build greater familiarity with its diverse traditions before seeking wider global recognition.

The official, who is one of the most recognizable figures in Ethiopia's theatre and cinematic industry, cited Ethiopian cuisine, music, traditional clothing and festivals as cultural assets that could be shared more widely across Africa, encouraging countries to create opportunities for their people to experience one another's cultural expressions.

Said Nebiyou: "You know, before we go global, in my view, we have to go African. Do you know, for instance, how many Africans were able to taste kitfo? Let alone how many Africans, our neighbors, for instance. Neighbors from Kenya, Sudan, Djibouti. How many of our neighbors were able to taste, let's just say, injera? So, we need first to reach out to our African brothers and sisters."

The State Minister further identified music, cinema and other creative industries as powerful instruments of cultural diplomacy and soft power, pointing to the international reach of West African music, Ethiopian jazz and traditional Eskista dance.

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He cited musicians such as Mulatu Astatke and filmmaker Haile Gerima as examples of African creative figures who have drawn on local cultural traditions and experiences to produce artistic works that resonate with international audiences.

Among the films he highlighted was Haile Gerima's Harvest: 3,000 Years, a landmark 1976 Ethiopian film.

A longtime actor and writer himself, Nebiyu previously taught in the School of Theatre Arts at Addis Ababa University as an Assistant Professor. He also served as director of the Ethiopian National Theatre before moving into government.

He said African artists and filmmakers have demonstrated how the continent can communicate its identity and experiences through original creative expression.

"So that now, those African artists, African creative people, they have showed us a way to follow, a method to emulate, and then become world-class artists. And in a way, in doing that, we'll be able to tell our stories, to promote our culture, to show the world who we are. The world would know that this is Africa," the Master of Arts holder said.

"The world would know this is Ethiopia. So through the arts and through beautiful minds, through powerful minds, through creative minds, we can promote our culture. We can show the world a different kind of making art."