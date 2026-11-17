Hargeisa — Somaliland's Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi met Britain's Director for Africa, Charlotte Pierre, to discuss strengthening cooperation on regional security, development and humanitarian assistance, according to a Somaliland government statement.

Aw Abdi, who is serving as acting president, held talks with Pierre, Director for Africa at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). She was accompanied by Louise Hancock, head of the British Office in Somaliland.

The discussions focused on longstanding ties between Somaliland and Britain, including cooperation on regional stability, democracy, good governance, economic infrastructure and strengthening government institutions, the statement said.

The two sides also discussed humanitarian assistance, drought relief and support for vulnerable communities.

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Aw Abdi thanked Britain for its longstanding assistance and emphasised the importance of working together to advance peace, stability and development in Somaliland and the wider region.

He urged the British government to increase financial support for Somaliland, particularly through the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF) and other development programmes, to accelerate projects identified as national priorities.

The acting president reaffirmed Somaliland's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Britain while prioritising its national interests and regional stability, according to the statement.

Somaliland's foreign affairs, presidency and defence ministers attended the meeting, alongside the president's senior adviser on foreign affairs and international cooperation.

Pierre thanked Aw Abdi and other officials for sharing their perspectives and stressed the importance of Britain's relationship with Somaliland to regional peace, stability and development, the statement said.

She also expressed a commitment to continuing cooperation on shared priorities.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)