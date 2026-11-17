Berbera — Six crew members rescued after a cargo boat sank near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait have arrived safely at Somaliland's Berbera Port, where medical personnel and emergency teams are providing care, the Somaliland Ports Authority said on Tuesday.

Two other crew members died when the boat, Alfatah, sank on Nov. 16 while carrying cooking oil from Djibouti to Yemen's Salif Port, the authority said in a statement.

The survivors were rescued by M/V Adel 2 and brought to Berbera, where port teams received them and provided medical attention and emergency assistance.

"Six crew members rescued by M/V Adel 2 following the sinking of the boat Alfatah near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait on 16 November 2026 have safely arrived at Berbera Port," the authority said.

Eight crew members were aboard Alfatah when it sank. The six survivors comprise two Yemeni, two Somali and two Indian nationals. Those who died were a Yemeni and an Indian national, according to the statement.

The authority said its account was based on information provided by the captain of M/V Adel 2 to the Berbera Port Communication Centre, alongside accounts given by the survivors after their arrival.

It praised the captain and crew of M/V Adel 2 for their "prompt humanitarian response" and efforts to rescue the six crew members.

The authority also extended condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of the two men who died.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)