Juba — A clear mandate, respect for the Constitution and the law, and safeguards against any arbitrary exercise of power. These are the demands made by the Catholic bishops of Sudan and South Sudan to the interim government, warning against the risk that it could become an instrument of political exclusion or indefinitely prolong institutional uncertainty.

Ahead of the general elections, scheduled for February 11, 2027 (see Fides, 6/11/2026), the bishops expressed concern about the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement and the preparations of the electoral institutions. "We call for clarity and transparency, as well as respect for the constitutional and legal foundations governing the exercise of power, the mandate, and the limits of the interim administration," reads the statement delivered by Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Mulla, Archbishop of Juba, during the 52nd Annual Plenary Assembly of the Bishops, held in Torit from November 7 to 13.

The interim government, the bishops stated, must "safeguard national stability, ensure the continuity of essential public services, protect citizens' rights, and promote a peaceful and credible democratic transition." Any exercise of public authority must comply with the Transitional Constitution, the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict, and the laws currently in force, while upholding the rule of law, institutional accountability, and the common good.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The bishops' statement comes nearly two months after President Salva Kiir dissolved the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, established under the 2018 peace agreement, replacing it with an interim administration (see Fides, 24/9/2026). The decision followed amendments to the electoral law, which maintain the president's constitutional powers until the new government takes office.

The legal legitimacy of the new arrangement has been challenged by independent observers, who argue that ordinary legislation cannot establish structures and powers that are not provided for in the Constitution. The bishops stressed that the vote must "express the sovereign will of the people" and represent a peaceful and credible path towards constitutional democracy. Among the main challenges they identified are insufficient institutional, technical, and financial resources; security shortcomings; the failure to complete commitments under the peace agreement; political mistrust; and population displacement.

"The country must not be forced to hold elections in the absence of the necessary conditions," the bishops stated. The Church also called for dialogue among the government, the opposition, and groups that did not sign the 2018 peace agreement: "No lasting peace can be built through exclusion or unilateral decisions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Finally, the bishops reaffirmed the Catholic Church's willingness to accompany the country on its journey towards peace and reconciliation through dialogue, civic education, and peacebuilding, working alongside political leaders, the international community, and the population.