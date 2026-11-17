As local government election cycle continues, candidates for District Advisory Council seats are campaigning via media and social media platforms.

On Tuesday, November 17, electoral colleges elected five women in each of 27 districts outside the City of Kigali to fill the 30 per cent gender quota in the District Advisory Council.

ALSO READ: Election of female district councillors gets underway

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But as the campaign period continues, one thing is clear: Candidates do not campaign using their political parties, party symbols or manifestoes.

The are required to campaign on the basis of their individual manifestos. The approach is different from presidential and parliamentary elections, where political parties present candidates who campaign under their respective political affiliations.

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For local government positions, however, candidates are expected to explain what they intend to do to improve people's lives.

The requirement is expressly provided for under the 2026 organic law governing elections, which prohibits candidates for leadership positions in decentralised administrative entities from campaigning in the name of a political organisation.

ALSO READ: What to know ahead of district mayoral elections

The law restricts the use of political party identities in local election campaigns, but does not mean that individuals cannot have political party affiliations.

What the law says

The 2026 organic law establishes the legal framework governing elections in Rwanda, including elections for leaders of decentralised administrative entities.

The law expressly prohibits candidates seeking leadership positions in these entities from campaigning in the name of a political organisation.

It also sets restrictions on campaign activities and the use of political organisations' identities, ensuring that candidates present themselves based on their individual capacity and proposed plans.

The prohibition is distinct from the general regulation of political parties in Rwanda. It does not prevent a person from belonging to a political organisation, but requires them to contest for local government positions without using that organisation as their electoral platform.

Why a non-partisan approach?

Bob Gakire, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government, said the non-partisan approach reflects a governance choice Rwanda made after 1994 to prevent political competition from overshadowing the socio-economic needs of communities.

He explained that, unlike national elections, local government elections are intended to bring people together around common development priorities rather than political party interests.

"This is about delivery. In doing this delivery, I should be guided by the issues in the communities," Gakire said, explaining what should inform a candidate's campaign.

He said a person seeking to become a district councillor or mayor should demonstrate how they intend to address challenges affecting residents, in line with national development strategies.

"If I am standing in Musanze, Nyagatare or Nyaruguru, I should be addressing what the community needs. If an area lacks a road, electricity or water, I should be campaigning on how to bring those services to the community," he said.

Gakire said the approach also reflects the country's emphasis on unity, accountability and thinking big.

He further explained that the approach is consistent with Rwanda's consensus-based governance model, which does not operate on a winner-takes-all principle.

Even at the national level, he noted, political representation and the composition of leadership institutions reflect power-sharing arrangements, meaning that the party winning an election does not automatically take all positions.

Against this background, he said, local leaders should not present themselves as representatives of particular political organisations when their responsibility is to serve entire communities.

Historical lessons behind the arrangement

Political scientist Ismael Buchanan said the non-partisan approach is also rooted in Rwanda's historical experience, particularly the discrimination and division that characterised the country's political environment before the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He said local government officials are expected to serve all residents equally, irrespective of their political affiliations, just as public servants are expected to provide services without discrimination.

Buchanan recalled that during the regime of former President Juvénal Habyarimana, political party membership, particularly membership in the ruling MRND party, could determine whether individuals accessed essential public services.

"If you were not a member of the MRND, you were seriously denied essential documents. You could be refused a passport or a land title, with officials telling you to first bring your party membership card," he said.

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He noted that such practices contributed to discrimination and divisions among Rwandans, making it necessary for the post-Genocide leadership to establish governance principles that prevent public services from being tied to political affiliation.

Buchanan said allowing local officials to campaign and serve through political party structures could create situations in which leaders favour residents who belong to their parties at the expense of others.

"How could an official effectively lead a resident if they identify primarily with a specific political party, especially when the services the resident requires are unrelated to party affiliation?" he asked.

He argued that the arrangement helps ensure that local leaders consider themselves public servants responsible for the entire population rather than representatives of particular political parties.

Buchanan added that the principles were part of a broader national consensus to address the divisions inherited from the past and strengthen unity after the Genocide against the Tutsi.

He said the approach has helped reinforce the idea that access to public services and opportunities should be based on citizens' needs and merit rather than political membership.