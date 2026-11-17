S&P Global Ratings maintained Rwanda's long-term sovereign credit rating at B+ for both foreign- and local-currency borrowing, with a stable outlook.

In a report published on Monday, November 16, the international credit rating agency cited strong economic growth, improved budget performance, access to affordable financing and sound financial management.

ALSO READ: S&P maintains Rwanda's creditworthiness at B+ with stable outlook

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A sovereign credit rating assesses a country's ability to repay its debt and meet its financial obligations. A stable outlook means S&P expects the rating to remain unchanged in the near term.

The agency also noted that just over 87 per cent of Rwanda's foreign debt consists of low-interest, long-term loans, a debt structure it considers favourable compared with countries with similar credit ratings.

Strong economic growth

Rwanda's economy grew by 10 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, driven by manufacturing and services, following 9.3 per cent growth in 2025.

S&P expects growth to reach 7.5 per cent in 2026 and average around 7 per cent annually between 2027 and 2029, faster than countries with similar credit ratings. Construction of the New Kigali International Airport is expected to support this growth, with full commercial operations scheduled to begin in mid-2028.

ALSO READ: Economy grew by 9.4% in second quarter of 2026: NISR

The agency also expects Rwanda's fiscal deficit for the 2025/26 financial year to narrow to 4.9 per cent of GDP, below the government's initial target of 5.7 per cent. Higher-than-expected tax collections and lower government spending contributed to the improved outlook.

Lower financing costs for the New Kigali International Airport also helped reduce spending. Rwanda secured financing through the World Bank Group Guarantees Platform, combining an International Development Association (IDA) policy-based guarantee with a guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

Rwanda was the first country to use this financing structure, which reduced spending on Phase II of the airport project by Rwf168.2 billion in 2026.

Rwanda also met all targets under the first review of its 38-month IMF loan programme, allowing the release of the first disbursement in October.

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ALSO READ: Rwanda's economic outlook revised to stable

Stronger foreign-currency position

Remittances from Rwandans living abroad rose by 31.1 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, while mineral exports also recorded strong growth. These gains helped narrow the country's external deficit to 10.9 per cent of GDP, down from 13.4 per cent in the same period last year.

The Rwandan franc has remained broadly stable, while S&P expects usable foreign-currency reserves to average about $2.3 billion between 2026 and 2029.

Inflation and external risks

S&P noted that the conflict in the Middle East has pushed up fuel, fertiliser and food prices, putting pressure on Rwanda's economy.

The government has introduced targeted subsidies for diesel and fertilisers, while the National Bank of Rwanda has tightened credit conditions to contain inflation. S&P expects inflation to ease to 8 per cent in 2027.