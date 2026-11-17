Newly elected women on the District Advisory Councils of Nyabihu, Rubavu, and Ngororero have committed to intensifying efforts to eradicate family conflicts.

The pledge follows their election on Tuesday, November 17. Five women councillors were elected in each district to fulfill the constitutional 30 per cent gender quota on the District Advisory Councils. Similar elections took place across 24 other districts outside the City of Kigali.

Christine Niyotwambaza Hitimana, one of the five women elected in Rubavu District, highlighted the need to work closely with households to understand and resolve domestic disputes. She noted that tackling family conflict is a core pillar of their agenda for the upcoming five-year term.

"I will go down to the village level to learn about the issues affecting families. Together with my colleagues, we will assess them, understand their root causes, and determine how these problems must be addressed," Hitimana told reporters after her election.

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In Nyabihu District, newly elected councillors also outlined their priorities, indicating plans to scale up programmes that help vulnerable households improve their livelihoods.

"We have families with specific challenges that require dedicated support, including those facing human security issues, vulnerability, and domestic disputes. We will reach out to them and sensitise them on the benefits of peaceful, safe families," said Odette Musabimana.

She added that the incoming female councillors will also focus on improving the quality of education and combating stunting across Nyabihu District.

In Ngororero, newly elected female councillors committed to strengthening climate change resilience, noting that the district is heavily prone to natural disasters.

"Our district is unique because it is highly prone to disasters. We want to combat climate change by working alongside relevant authorities to ensure people do not lose their lives," said Marie Louise Ayinkamiye.

Ayinkamiye also spoke about personal plans to boost women's financial literacy in Ngororero, particularly by promoting a culture of saving.

"We will help women build financial confidence through saving schemes and income-generating activities, and help them understand how to access credit to build stable families and contribute to national development," she said.