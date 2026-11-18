Antalya, Türkiye — The world is moving dangerously close to irreversible climate tipping points, making urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more critical than ever, warns Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. He argues that protecting forests and accelerating emissions reductions must go hand in hand to prevent further warming and preserve the planet's natural capacity to absorb carbon dioxide.

Speaking at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Rockström also raises concerns about efforts to sideline climate science in international negotiations. He warns that undermining the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) could weaken countries' climate commitments and delay action at a time when scientific evidence should be guiding political decisions.

"This is very worrying and, at the negotiation level, is something we've seen creeping in for quite some time. This is a deliberate effort to tone down and sideline the IPCC. Then you have an additional challenge: the next global stocktake is meant to be informed by the latest science, and there is a political effort to try and kind of misalign these so that the IPCC will not be able to have the results finished in order to inform the next global stocktake. This is also political gaming as a way of finding an excuse for not updating the nationally determined contributions properly," Rockström says.

Johan Rockström | Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research[VIDEO Interview]

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