Amsterdam / Geneva — At least 2,230 civilians were killed in Sudan between January and October 2026, including more than 1,630 in drone strikes, according to the UN Human Rights Office. Its latest findings point to the growing role of drones in the war, with attacks increasingly reaching beyond the front lines to strike markets, hospitals, schools, and infrastructure essential to civilian survival.

The UN Human Rights Office has confirmed that at least 2,230 civilians were killed in Sudan between January and October, more than 1,630 of them in drone strikes.

A report released today says more than 1,390 civilians were killed during the first six months of 2026 in the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and allied armed movements. More than 80 per cent of these deaths resulted from drone strikes, which have become a defining feature of the war.

In the following four months, a further 840 civilians were killed, including approximately 520 in drone attacks.

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The UN says these figures cover only cases it has been able to verify, and that the actual civilian death toll is likely to be considerably higher.

The report concludes that the continued disregard for the obligation to protect civilians is inflicting an "unbearable toll" on the Sudanese people.

Civilians and civilian infrastructure under attack

The report, which covers the first half of 2026, documents patterns that have persisted throughout the conflict. These include attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, indiscriminate strikes, reprisals against people accused of "collaborating" with opposing forces, and the continued use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

It also raises concerns about unlawful killings, arbitrary detention, and the shrinking of civic space.

"Battle lines shifted and military tactics - particularly the use of drones - evolved, but the unbearable toll of the war on the Sudanese people has remained as consistent as ever, amid blatant disregard for the protection of civilians," the report says.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said: "The facts speak for themselves. The findings in our report provide more evidence, if any were needed, of the ceaselessly unbearable civilian suffering of the war in Sudan and the warring parties' continued and brazen disregard for the laws of war."

He added: "Amid pervasive impunity, the report documents, once again, serious violations of international humanitarian law. Such violations may amount to war crimes."

Civilians in Kordofan were the worst affected, accounting for more than two-thirds of the verified deaths. Darfur recorded most of the remaining casualties.

Eastern and central Sudan were also affected by drone attacks, particularly White Nile state, where at least 41 civilians were killed during the reporting period.

Markets, hospitals, schools, fuel supply facilities, water sources, displacement sites, and civilian vehicles were among the targets. Some locations were struck repeatedly.

39 drone strikes on markets

During the first half of 2026, the UN Human Rights Office documented at least 39 drone strikes on markets, 20 attacks on civilian vehicles, 17 on fuel tankers and depots, and 16 on healthcare facilities.

These attacks raise serious questions about compliance with the laws of war, which protect civilians and civilian objects, including facilities indispensable to the survival of the civilian population. They also raise concerns about the protection of healthcare workers and medical facilities, particularly in areas already desperately short of humanitarian and medical assistance.

The report says drone attacks on markets, combined with looting and restrictions on movement, have severely disrupted access to food.

In October, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warned that conflict, displacement, and drought were increasing the risk of famine in parts of Darfur and Kordofan, as acute food insecurity and malnutrition continued to rise.

October also saw a high number of civilian casualties, alongside an escalation in drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, with devastating consequences for the population.

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Attacks on power and fuel infrastructure

Among the most concerning developments is the recent escalation in drone attacks targeting power generation facilities and fuel supplies.

In just over two weeks, between 20 October and 4 November, 29 drone strikes attributed to the RSF targeted electricity infrastructure and fuel depots in 11 states. The attacks caused widespread power cuts and worsened fuel shortages, affecting millions of people far from the front lines.

The consequences for civilians and essential services have been severe. Power cuts have disrupted healthcare, including kidney dialysis and surgical procedures, while also restricting access to clean water and food production.

The report stresses that accountability, regardless of the perpetrators' affiliation, is essential to breaking cycles of violence and preventing further violations and abuses.

Türk called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and fulfil their obligations under international law.

"The world is watching," he said.