Nairobi — Sudan's women journalists have condemned the escalating use of drones by both sides in Sudan's war, warning of the consequences of attacks on civilian lives, infrastructure, and essential services. They have called for an immediate halt to attacks on populated areas, respect for international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilians.

They warn of the consequences of attacks on civilian lives, infrastructure, and essential services. They have called for an immediate halt to attacks on populated areas, respect for international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilians.

Journalist Madiha Abdullah told Radio Dabanga that the escalation in the use of drones by the Sudanese army, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and their allied groups represents a dangerous development in the course of the war and constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and human rights.

She added that UN and international reports had documented the use of drones to target markets, displacement centres, shelters, mosques, and residential neighbourhoods where civilians, including women, children, older people, and people with disabilities, are present.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Abdullah said these weapons had expanded the geographical scope of the war beyond areas of actual military control, enabling the warring parties to target areas under the control of the opposing side. This means that the presence of civilians in particular areas is no longer sufficient to guarantee their safety.

She said the attacks had not been limited to taking lives but had also extended to infrastructure, electricity stations, healthcare facilities, and water pumps, depriving residents of essential services, including water, electricity, and medical treatment, and disrupting their daily lives.

Abdullah noted that condemnations of drone attacks by the UN Human Rights Office and international and regional bodies reflected the scale of the risks and violations facing civilians. She called for precautionary measures to protect them, an extension of the arms embargo to cover all of Sudan, and accountability for those responsible for violations.

She stressed that condemnation should not be directed solely at the warring parties but should also include local, regional, and international actors providing them with military, financial, political, or moral support.

Abdullah said she condemned everyone supporting the continuation of the war under any pretext. She called for an immediate and unconditional end to the conflict, as well as international pressure to hold those responsible for violations accountable and disarm the warring parties.

The war, she said, was targeting the right of Sudanese women and men to live in safety and was causing harm to people, the environment, animals, and plants.

Dangerous escalation

Sudanese journalist Hiyam Taj Al Sar also condemned the continued escalation in the use of drones and other weapons. She described attacks on civilian areas and service facilities as a dangerous escalation that was worsening the suffering of residents.

She called on both sides of the war to immediately stop using drones inside cities and residential neighbourhoods, protect civilians, and secure safe corridors for humanitarian aid to ensure that essential supplies reach those affected.

She urged civil society and the international community to pay greater attention to the war in Sudan and assist women and children, who have become increasingly vulnerable to attacks as military operations move into cities, markets, hospitals, and other places where civilians are present.

Al Sar told Radio Dabanga that the continuation of the war would not end the suffering of the Sudanese people. She stressed the need to reach the negotiating table, saying the conflict had demonstrated that continued military operations would not bring it to an end.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Media Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Attacks on water and electricity facilities

Journalist Samar Suleiman Abbas condemned the use of drones by both sides in the war and the resulting loss of civilian lives and damage to essential services and infrastructure.

She told Radio Dabanga that the continued targeting of water and electricity stations, hospitals, and schools was worsening the suffering of the Sudanese people. She called on both sides of the conflict to stop attacks on populated areas and comply with international law.

The use of drones in Sudan's war continues to escalate. According to UN and human rights reports, drone attacks have caused civilian deaths and injuries and targeted markets, displacement centres, shelters, and residential neighbourhoods. They have also destroyed or disrupted vital facilities, including electricity and water stations, hospitals, and schools.