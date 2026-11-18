The United States has called for accountability over atrocities committed against Sudanese civilians following the arrest of former government official Ahmed Haroun.

In a post on X on Monday, Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, said Washington had "taken note" of Haroun's arrest. He described Haroun, a former Minister of State for the Interior and senior figure in the former ruling National Congress Party, as someone the US had sanctioned "for his role in atrocities against Sudanese civilians".

Boulos said the role of "violent extremist networks and Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated groups in fuelling the conflict must be addressed", adding that "there must be accountability for those involved in perpetuating the violence in Sudan".

Rasha Awad, editor-in-chief of the online newspaper Al-Taghyeer, told Radio Dabanga that Boulos's remarks reflected the Trump administration's stated opposition to the return of the Islamic Movement to power through the war.

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Awad said leaders of the former ruling National Congress Party and the Islamic Movement continued to defy international and regional opposition to their return, despite the December Revolution having removed them from power.

She said opposition to their political return was not merely an international or regional position, but one rooted in the Sudanese public's rejection of their rule.

Awad argued that the group should be excluded from any future transitional government or political process because of the crimes committed against the Sudanese people. She said its members must abandon their pursuit of power through force and intimidation and sever their ties with military and security institutions.

She added that the group's determination to retain military, security and political dominance was a major factor behind the outbreak and continuation of the war.