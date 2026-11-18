On 16 November, 2024, Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya. Two years on, his wife Winnie Byanyima is calling for his release so that he can receive specialised medical care.

"Two years have been taken from him and his family. And during those two years, he has suffered," Byanyima told RFI, adding that she has serious concerns for her husband's health.

Besigye was in Nairobi for a book launch when he was abducted in the Kenyan capital, sent back to Uganda and brought before a military court. His trial on treason charges is now proceeding within the civilian justice system.

His family has been worried about his health since he became ill during a court hearing in July 2026.

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Byanyima described her husband's persistent difficulties with walking, speaking and using his hands. According to her, medical examinations necessary to fully understand his condition and determine the appropriate care are yet to be carried out.

"The most important thing for me and for his family is that he be released, so that he can receive the best possible care and recover," she said.

Ugandan opposition leader Besigye unconscious in ICU after collapsing in court

Fitness to stand trial

Byanyima also told RFI that her husband remains under close military surveillance.

She said that while his personal physician is permitted to visit him and collect medical samples, the doctor has no control over the facility where he is being held.

"A soldier sleeps in his hospital room. Others sleep near the door, some in front of the building and still others at the gate," she said. "His jailers' priority is keeping him there - certainly not his health."

Byanyima is also calling for medical access for Erias Lukwago, Besigye's lawyer, who is himself in detention and in ill health.

Besigye's ability to participate in his trial is a central point of contention for his defence team.

A psychiatric report dated 17 August and shared with RFI by lawyer Eron Kiiza indicates that while his cognitive understanding appears intact, he is unable to speak or write.

Medical professionals suggest these communication difficulties could significantly hinder his ability to participate in his own defence and have recommended a specialised evaluation.

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According to Kiiza, four applications for bail have been rejected and a new request is still awaiting a hearing date.

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Speaking to RFI, Kiiza denounced the proceedings as "political persecution disguised as a trial" and called for Besigye's release so that he may seek medical treatment.

The next hearing is scheduled for 25 November.

"Give him to us. Let us place him where he can receive all the care he needs," Byanyima urged.

This article has been adapted from the original version in French by Christina Okello.