A political game of musical chairs could unlock Gauteng's coalition talks. But Helen Zille says she is not taking talk of a job swap with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis seriously.

Helen Zille is doing the admin to become the leader of the opposition in the Johannesburg City Council and has shrugged off talk of a job swap.

In an audacious negotiating tactic with ActionSA, first reported by TimesLIVE, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis may have offered to trade his position with Helen Zille, who would become Cape Town mayor.

This would break the logjam in talks with kingmaker ActionSA, whose leader, Herman Mashaba, has refused to negotiate an umbrella deal with the DA that would see Zille become Johannesburg mayor in return for Nasiphi Moya keeping the Tshwane top job. Hill-Lewis would be an acceptable Johannesburg mayoral candidate for ActionSA.

Mashaba is focused on building ActionSA for a national breakthrough in 2029 - he covets the South African presidency and would be willing to forgo a mayoral role to get there.

Zille speaks

"It is a rumour I have also heard on the rumour mill. But I am not taking it seriously," Zille told Daily Maverick when asked about the Hill-Lewis job-swap report.

In an earlier interview, she said that if she were not voted in as mayor, she would still return to Johannesburg as the head of...