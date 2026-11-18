It is probable that two of the three big parties (DA, ANC and ActionSA) will go ahead and jointly rule Gauteng. But who will be left out in the cold?

With pressure on political parties to finalise their coalition negotiations before the end of next week, the mathematics hasn't changed for the three Gauteng metros. Two of the three big parties (DA, ANC, and ActionSA) will form coalitions with each other, freezing out the third party.

Although there may be different configurations across Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, it is far more likely that the three metros will be part of a package deal that may extend to the rest of the hung councils in Gauteng.

At this stage of horse-trading, the more likely agreement appears to be between the ANC and ActionSA. These coalitions would need more partners than coalitions headed by the DA, but more parties are willing to work with the ANC and ActionSA, including the EFF, the SACP and the MK party.

In Johannesburg, an ANC-ActionSA coalition would probably include the EFF and the MK party. Without the MK party, the coalition would need three or more smaller parties to reach a majority.

A DA-ActionSA coalition would need one more partner, with traditional DA partners such as the IFP or FF+ the most likely choices.

ActionSA has the second-largest number of seats in Tshwane, and it would...