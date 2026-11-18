Luxolo Namette's memorial brought simmering party tensions into the open as allegations of political infighting, threats and a battle over council positions cast a shadow over calls for justice.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) believes that those behind the killing of its Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Luxolo Namette, are within its own ranks - and says they will be exposed.

UDM national chair Yongama Zigebe made the allegation while addressing mourners, including Namette's family, friends, politicians and party supporters, at a memorial service at the Feather Market Centre in Gqeberha on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

READ MORE UDM councillor 'was warned' via SMS before he was killed November 8, 2026 The memorial was attended by former councillors from a multitude of political parties across the metro.

"Let's not lie to each other, the death [of Namette] was orchestrated from within," said Zigebe.

He told mourners they could not gather at the memorial and pretend that the circumstances surrounding Namette's death were ordinary.

"They are not. Political competition must never become a contest over who lives and who dies. We must demand a thorough investigation, accountability and justice -- not because Luxolo was a UDM councillor, but because he was a human being whose life had value.

"His children, wife and father deserve answers. Justice for Luxolo must not become another slogan or hashtag that fades when...