The ANC and ActionSA are nearing a coalition deal that could exclude the DA from Gauteng's three metros and reshape municipal power, but negotiations could come down to the wire.

The African National Congress (ANC) and ActionSA are edging closer to a coalition agreement that could shut the Democratic Alliance (DA) out of Gauteng's three metropolitan municipalities, with the parties discussing a possible division of mayoral positions as negotiations gather pace.

Daily Maverick understands that discussions between the two parties have reached an advanced stage, though several issues, including key position allocations, remain unresolved.

A draft proposal under consideration could see ActionSA take the mayoralties in Johannesburg and Tshwane, while the ANC leads Ekurhuleni. This would mark a major shift in power across Gauteng's metros, where the DA emerged as the largest party in all three but fell short of an outright majority.

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The ANC's move follows internal resistance to continuing local government partnerships with the DA. As Daily Maverick has reported, several members of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) view the DA as a partner of last resort and prefer alliances with ideologically closer parties.

Sources close to the talks said the ANC is focusing on position allocations while attempting to consolidate discussions into a broader governing arrangement.

"The ANC has resolved on ActionSA. At this point, we are proceeding with discussing positions, then we will consolidate with...