An 'ugly' wig, impepho, padkos and a R1.8m home renovation bill have all featured in Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's corruption trial. With the defence case now closed, the court is set to hear closing arguments on allegations that the former National Assembly Speaker received millions in bribes.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has closed her defence case in her corruption trial after calling witnesses to explain her travel allowances and the handling of gifts, but their evidence has not fully accounted for the money allegedly used to renovate her Johannesburg home.

The defence concluded its case in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, 17 November, after Mapisa-Nqakula's former personal assistant, Zukiswa Mahabeni, denied knowing about alleged cash payments made to the former minister by businesswoman and defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Mahabeni's testimony came a day after a senior state accountant confirmed that Mapisa-Nqakula received almost half a million rands in foreign travel advances between 2016 and 2019.

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CORRUPTION TRIAL Ex-defence minister Mapisa-Nqakula grilled over tenders, millions and a wig September 17, 2026 While the figure supports the former minister's claim that she had access to travel allowances, it is far less than the R1.7-million to R1.8-million the court has heard was spent renovating her home in Bruma, Johannesburg.

The State alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula used money received from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to pay for the renovations, an allegation she has denied. She maintains that the work was funded through her salary, travel...