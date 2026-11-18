A previously undisclosed account of the moments before Anele Tembe's fatal fall has emerged at the inquest into her death, when a close associate of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes revealed what the rapper allegedly told members of his entourage in the aftermath of his fiancée's death.

Toxicology reportA toxicology report presented at the inquest into her death found that Anele Tembe's blood-alcohol level was 0.1mg above the legal limit before she died. Also detected in her bloodstream were traces of cocaine, antidepressants, mood stabilisers and psychiatric medication. The findings included cocaine at a reported concentration of 0.2mg/l, three cocaine breakdown products and 4mg of a mood stabiliser detected in the stomach.

For the first time, the inquest into Anele Tembe's death has heard about the moments after her tragic fall at Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel on 11 April 2021 and how rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes reacted to events as they unfolded.

This insight was provided by manager, longtime friend and a member of Forbes's entourage who testified virtually before the Cape Town Regional Court on Tuesday, 17 November.

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The manager requested anonymity and asked that his face neither be shown nor his testimony be broadcast visually.

Forbes and his fiancée, Tembe, 22, were staying at the hotel on 11 April 2021 when she plunged from the 10th floor at about 7.45am.

The manager testified that he had been asleep in room 1109 when a loud bang on his door awoke him. He and another member of...