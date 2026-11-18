The government has called for wider backing and faster implementation of the Kigali Amendment, as global ratification of the agreement to curb powerful planet-warming cooling gases approaches 90 per cent.

Some 176 of the Montreal Protocol's 198 parties have ratified the amendment, representing 88.9 per cent and leaving 22 yet to join, according to the UN Ozone Secretariat.

The renewed push comes as ministers gather for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, where Rwanda is urging African countries yet to ratify the agreement to act.

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"We also request African countries that have not yet ratified it to do so," Rwanda's Minister of Environment, Bernadette Arakwiye, said.

The five African countries yet to ratify are Algeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Libya and Sudan.

Addressing fellow ministers during a briefing on climate negotiations at COP31, Arakwiye highlighted the amendment's contribution to achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement and called for stronger implementation.

Adopted in Kigali in 2016, the legally binding amendment to the Montreal Protocol provides for the gradual reduction of the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), powerful greenhouse gases widely used in refrigeration and air conditioning.

Although HFCs do not damage the ozone layer, some have global warming potentials thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide, making their reduction a significant opportunity to limit rising temperatures.

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Full implementation of the amendment could avoid up to 0.5°C of global warming by the end of the century. Further climate gains are possible by improving the energy efficiency of cooling equipment as demand grows.

Rwanda is helping lead the renewed Friends of the Kigali Amendment initiative, which brings together governments, industry, civil society and philanthropic partners to accelerate implementation.

Its priorities include securing universal ratification, mobilising finance, strengthening partnerships and encouraging investment in cleaner cooling technologies.

Beyond Africa, the parties yet to ratify are Afghanistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guyana, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Monaco, Myanmar, Qatar, the State of Palestine, Suriname, Timor-Leste, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

The drive for broader participation comes alongside renewed financial support for developing countries implementing the Montreal Protocol and its Kigali Amendment.

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At their recent meeting in Kigali, parties to the Montreal Protocol agreed on a $695 million replenishment of the Multilateral Fund for 2027-2029.

The package comprises $360 million in new contributions and $335 million in carry-over funding.

The fund supports developing countries in meeting their obligations to phase out ozone-depleting substances and phase down HFCs.

Speaking at the Kigali meeting, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), highlighted progress in preparing countries to implement the amendment.

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Over the past decade, she said, the fund had invested in helping governments improve reporting, strengthen regulatory frameworks and build the foundations for implementation.

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It had also approved 91 first-stage Kigali HFC implementation plans, with the investments contributing to efforts to avoid more than 78 million tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions.

Mrema said assistance to 127 developing countries was strengthening their capacity to collect, transport and safely manage used and unwanted controlled substances, supporting more sustainable refrigerant management.