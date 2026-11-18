The City of Kigali is stepping up efforts to get more parents involved in school feeding, as education officials warn that gaps in contributions are limiting the variety of food served to learners.

The push combines community mobilisation, closer tracking of payments and follow-up through local leaders to help schools provide nutritious meals.

A Ministry of Education assessment shows that parents in Kigali met 64 per cent of their expected contribution in Term III of the 2025/26 academic year, compared with 79.3 per cent nationally, leaving a reported funding gap of Rwf626 million.

Of the Rwf1.72 billion expected, about Rwf1.10 billion was collected, according to Jeanne Izabiliza, a school feeding programme specialist at the ministry.

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Gasabo District recorded the largest shortfall, at Rwf281 million, followed by Kicukiro at Rwf179.4 million and Nyarugenge at Rwf165.6 million.

The assessment also found that 71.6 per cent of learners in Kigali--213,400 out of 297,872--had a parent contributing to school meals.

Izabiliza warned that the shortfall limits schools' ability to provide vegetables, fruit and animal-source foods.

Strengthening parental participation

To improve contributions, the ministry has outlined three priorities: raising public awareness, improving payment tracking and strengthening follow-up with schools and communities.

Radio messages and Urunana sketches will encourage parental participation, while training on the School Data Management System will support the integration of contribution records and school feeding procurement.

"Head teachers will share lists of parents who have not paid with local leaders, who will issue reminders during community meetings, while districts will track unspent balances," the report states.

Parental contributions have also been incorporated into district Imihigo performance contracts, with responsibilities extending from national institutions to schools and village leaders.

The ministries responsible for education and local government provide national direction, while provinces and the City of Kigali coordinate and monitor implementation.

Districts oversee delivery, sectors mobilise parents, and cell and village leaders issue reminders. Head teachers and school feeding committees follow up at school level.

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The ministry says school feeding committees have been established and members given orientation. Joint field visits have targeted districts, sectors and schools with low contribution rates, while parental support for school meals is being raised during Umuganda and other community meetings.

What parents contribute

Under the National School Feeding Programme, the government finances the procurement of staple foods, which are delivered to district warehouses for distribution to schools.

Parents are expected to complement these supplies with contributions towards vegetables, fruit, animal-source foods, salt, cooking fuel and kitchen materials, including utensils and plates.

Under school fees harmonisation guidelines, parental contributions, in cash or in kind, are capped per term at Rwf975 for pre-primary and primary learners, Rwf19,500 for secondary day students and Rwf85,000 for boarding students.

Nationally, contributions improved across the three terms, rising from 73.4 per cent in Term I to 78 per cent in Term II and 79.3 per cent in Term III.

The number of districts collecting less than 70 per cent of expected contributions fell from nine to five, then four.

In Term III, the Northern Province led with 86.6 per cent, followed by the Southern Province at 84.2 per cent, the Western Province at 76.7 per cent and the Eastern Province at 75.3 per cent. Kigali recorded the lowest collection rate.

The programme benefits 4.5 million learners in 4,950 schools, with a budget of Rwf137 billion for 2025/26.

Making nutritious food accessible

The contribution gap comes as Kigali continues efforts to reduce child malnutrition.

The ministry's report puts stunting among children under five in the city at 14 per cent, affecting about 42,211 children.

The Demographic and Health Survey figures cited in the report show that stunting declined in Gasabo and Nyarugenge but increased in Kicukiro.

Evariste Murwanashyaka, national children's rights observer at CLADHO, an umbrella organisation of human rights organisations, called for more household kitchen gardens to improve access to vegetables.

He also urged government support for vulnerable families struggling to afford nutritious food amid rising prices, alongside expanded early childhood development services with stronger nutrition support.

Isaac Bikorimana, acting head of the Nutrition and Hygiene Department at the National Child Development Agency, said tackling malnutrition requires collaboration across institutions and communities.

"There is a need to increase animal-source foods in school meals for children," he said.

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Figures presented alongside the assessment show that 59.4 per cent of children in Kigali receive animal-source foods, compared with 46.3 per cent nationally.

Nyarugenge recorded the highest share, at 66.4 per cent, followed by Kicukiro at 65.6 per cent and Gasabo at 54.3 per cent.

A shared responsibility

Kigali Vice Mayor in charge of Socio-Economic Affairs Martine Urujeni called for stronger cooperation among government institutions, development partners and communities to address child malnutrition.

She emphasised shared parental responsibility, community awareness, hygiene and sanitation, alongside sustained support for children's nutrition.

Edith Uwamahoro, a health, nutrition and WASH expert at World Vision, said inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene at home, in schools and in communities also increase children's vulnerability to malnutrition.

She called for a coordinated approach combining maternal and child nutrition, safe water, sanitation, school meals, early childhood development services and climate-smart farming that improves household access to nutritious food.

"World Vision Rwanda and its partners will contribute to the sustainable well-being of 2.5 million of the most vulnerable children by 2030," she said.