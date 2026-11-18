The government is stepping up efforts to curb antibiotic misuse, with a new law giving fresh impetus to the fight against drug-resistant infections.

Health and agriculture experts say the legislation could help protect the effectiveness of life-saving medicines, but its success will depend on how it is translated into everyday practice.

The renewed focus comes as Rwanda joins the world in observing World AMR Awareness Week from November 18 to 24, under the theme "One Health, one action: Prevent AMR now".

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Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines used to treat infections. Misuse and overuse of these medicines accelerate the problem, making infections increasingly difficult to treat.

ALSO READ: Antimicrobial resistance stands at 30 percent in Rwanda - officials

A key development is Law No. 042/2026 of September 2, governing animal husbandry and fisheries, which makes the One Health principle a legal requirement.

Published in the Official Gazette on September 11, the law requires farmers, veterinary doctors and other relevant actors to apply an approach that recognises the connections between human, animal and environmental health.

Dr Jean Claude Rukundo, Animal Diseases Surveillance Specialist at Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), said the legislation strengthens efforts to address antibiotic misuse, particularly when farmers administer medicines to animals without professional guidance.

"The law turns AMR prevention from a policy goal into a legal duty," he told The New Times.

Preventing animal diseases, he added, is central to reducing the need for treatment.

"Healthier animals need fewer antibiotics."

Rukundo said implementing orders should clarify prescription requirements, withdrawal periods, regulation of agro-vet shops and the use of growth promoters.

Withdrawal periods determine how long farmers must wait after treating animals before products such as meat or milk can enter the food chain.

ALSO READ: New livestock law tightens controls to protect public health

Closing the implementation gap

Jean Claude Ndorimana, Director General of Animal Resources Development at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), said a multisectoral technical team is preparing ministerial orders to guide implementation following initial consultations with stakeholders.

The proposed orders cover four areas: conservation and improved rearing of indigenous breeds; animal diseases and veterinary medicine; inspection and movement of animals and animal products; and fisheries.

They will be submitted to the Rwanda Law Reform Commission for review.

Ndorimana said the ministry intends to complete the process as soon as possible, but did not give a specific deadline.

The law also provides for reporting infectious animal diseases, vaccination, isolation and quarantine, among other measures to prevent and control their spread.

Ndorimana said effective implementation requires cooperation between human health professionals, animal health practitioners and environmental specialists, recognising that a problem in one sector can affect the others.

Beyond controlling medicines

Dr Marie Fausta Dutuze, One Health Thread Coordinator at the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA) and an advisory board member of AMR Initiative Rwanda, said the response must extend beyond how antibiotics are administered.

Environmental contamination, aquaculture and the movement of resistant bacteria across sectors also require attention, she said.

Antimicrobial residues can enter soil, rivers and groundwater through manure from treated animals, farm effluent and poorly managed veterinary waste.

"Resistant bacteria circulate between livestock, wildlife, people and the environment through contaminated food, water and direct contact. Surveillance must extend beyond clinical and veterinary laboratories," she said.

Dutuze pointed to reports from different parts of Africa of ESBL-producing bacteria, including Escherichia coli, and colistin-resistant bacteria in livestock. Their spread could undermine antibiotics used to treat serious hospital infections.

However, she cautioned against treating findings elsewhere as evidence of their presence in Rwanda.

"Rwanda should monitor these threats without assuming regional findings confirm local presence," she said.

Climate change could also increase animal disease pressure and demand for antibiotics, she added, calling for investment in vaccines, biosecurity and good husbandry practices.

"Responsible antibiotic use must go hand in hand with environmental protection. This is One Health: preventing AMR requires coordinated action across sectors, not simply controlling medicines," she said.

Stronger veterinary services needed

Dr Emmanuel Irimaso, from the University of Rwanda's College of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences, said stronger veterinary services will be essential to putting responsible antimicrobial use into practice.

Many veterinarians rely on empirical treatment because diagnostic services, including antimicrobial susceptibility testing, are unavailable, distant or unaffordable, he said.

Such testing helps determine which medicines are likely to work against an infection.

"Rwanda should therefore invest in accessible, affordable and decentralised veterinary diagnostic services," he said.

Irimaso also called for national veterinary treatment guidelines, stronger enforcement of regulations governing veterinary medicines and incentives for farmers who comply with food safety standards.

He proposed certification schemes, market recognition and opportunities to earn premium prices for products meeting verified antimicrobial residue standards.

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"An integrated One Health surveillance system should connect antimicrobial use and resistance data from livestock, poultry, aquaculture, food products, humans and the environment," he said.

The ultimate goal, he added, should be to preserve the effectiveness of medicines rather than simply reduce their consumption.

Progress and unfinished work

Marcel Ishimwe, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of AMR Initiative Rwanda, said Rwanda has made progress in AMR governance and surveillance, although implementation challenges remain.

He cited the Second National Action Plan on AMR, covering 2025-2029, which he said was endorsed by key line ministries and cost at Rwf40.1 billion.

Bacteriology laboratory capacity has expanded from four hospitals to 19 facilities, comprising 18 human health facilities and one animal health facility, he said.

Other developments include Rwanda's participation in the World Health Organization's Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS), the November 2025 launch of the electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response system for animal health, and joint training of 30 professionals from human and veterinary laboratories.

On regulation, Ishimwe cited a December 2024 Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority notice prohibiting the dispensing of specified medicines without prescriptions.

However, he said the implementation record of the first national action plan underscored the work still required.

"Only 34 per cent of planned activities were achieved under the first plan," he said.