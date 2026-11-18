The government has set out new safeguards for children adopted abroad, spelling out how Rwandan authorities will monitor their welfare and the responsibilities of the families taking them in.

A ministerial order governing intercountry adoption and State guardianship establishes procedures covering the adoption process, follow-up in receiving countries and action when an adoptive parent can no longer care for a child.

The order, signed by the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Consolée Uwimana, also sets eligibility requirements for prospective adoptive parents and procedures for placing children under State guardianship.

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Under the rules, adoptive parents must submit annual reports on a child's living conditions until the child turns 18. These must detail the care provided, education and medical condition, and confirm that the child has not been subjected to violence.

The reports must pass through the institution responsible for international child protection and adoption agreements in the adoptive parent's country.

That institution forwards them to Rwanda's State organ responsible for children, with a copy to the Rwandan embassy in the receiving country.

If a parent fails to submit a report, the Rwandan authority must request it in writing from the receiving country's child protection institution through the embassy.

Where a report shows that an adoptive parent can no longer care for the child, Rwanda's child protection authority must request that the child be removed from that parent.

To support follow-up, the authority must also send Rwandan embassies a list of children adopted abroad and their countries of residence through the ministry responsible for foreign affairs. The lists must be provided annually and whenever necessary.

Who qualifies to adopt?

Prospective adoptive parents must be at least 21 years old and at least seven years older than the child they wish to adopt. They must have a fixed address, sufficient resources to meet parental responsibilities and be people of integrity.

Applicants must not have a final conviction for offences including violations of children's rights, child defilement, child trafficking, sexual violence, genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes or other felonies.

ALSO READ: New ministerial order on child adoption: What you need to know

They must also not have an illness that could compromise the child's welfare or have been deprived of parental authority.

Beyond these conditions, applicants must commit in writing to raising the child in a stable family and meeting their needs, including food, education, healthcare and accommodation.

The order prohibits intercountry adoption for the adoptive parent's personal benefit or other interests. Anyone seeking to adopt must also obtain prior written approval from Rwanda's child protection authority before visiting or entering a children's social institution.

Applications and supporting documents

Applications must be submitted to Rwanda's State organ responsible for children through the institution handling international child protection and adoption agreements in the receiving country.

The file must include a letter explaining the reasons for seeking adoption, identification documents and details of anyone sharing the applicant's home.

Where applicable, applicants must provide written consent from their spouse and each of their children aged 18 or older.

Other documents include a recommendation from Rwanda's representative in the applicant's country of residence, marriage and birth records, a criminal record certificate and proof of property.

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Medical certificates are required for the applicant, their spouse and their children living in the same household. These must have been issued by a recognised doctor within the three months preceding the application.

Applicants must also provide information on their home conditions, certified by the relevant authority, and written consent from a designated person who would take over the child's care if they became unable to continue.

The receiving country must provide documents confirming that the applicant qualifies to adopt and that the child will be permitted to enter and reside there permanently.

Each required document must be certified by an authorised notary or apostilled in the applicant's country of residence.

From application to court approval

Rwanda's child protection authority has 30 days from receipt of an application to examine the documents and respond.

The response, communicated through the relevant institution in the applicant's country, must indicate whether the file is complete or the application has been rejected because documents are missing. Applicants may submit the missing documents to complete their files.

Once an application is approved, the authority has up to 12 months to identify a child for adoption and notify the applicant. The applicant then has three months to communicate acceptance.

An applicant who accepts is invited to Rwanda to complete the legal procedures within six months.

If no suitable child is identified, the authority must notify the applicant within 12 months of receiving the application.

The civil registrar in the child's area of residence prepares the adoption record in the presence of the applicant and at least two witnesses aged 18 or older, chosen by the adoptive parent. The record is then submitted to the competent court for approval.

The adoption takes effect when the court judgment becomes final. The adoptive parent must register the decision in the civil register at the sector where the child lives within two months of the judgment becoming final.

Children under State guardianship

The order also sets out how children are placed under State guardianship, where they live and how their welfare and property are managed.

The process begins with the Village General Assembly, which identifies children who should be placed under State guardianship and submits their names to the sector authority.

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The sector reviews the list and forwards it to the national child protection authority for validation. Once guardianship is approved, the authority sends a letter to the sector so the civil registrar can enter the child in the guardianship register.

The district, working with the national authority, determines where the child will live. Placement should be with a family willing to provide care. Where no family is available, the child may be placed in a children's welfare centre.

The national authority must allocate funding, where necessary, to support families and centres caring for children under State guardianship.

Districts must regularly monitor the children's welfare and health and submit quarterly reports to the national authority. The authority must also conduct inspections every three months or whenever necessary.

Districts are responsible for managing property belonging to children under State guardianship within their jurisdiction. They must report any changes in that property every six months and whenever necessary.

A parent seeking to assume guardianship of a child previously under State care must apply through the district, which forwards the request to the national child protection authority. The authority must communicate its decision to the district within 30 days of receiving the application.

Where the child owns property, the district must transfer it to the new guardian within 60 days of handing over the child, together with a written account of how it was managed.