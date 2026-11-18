The treason trial of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) executive director Sylvester Namiwa has failed to start after the State asked for another adjournment at the High Court in Lilongwe.

The case had already been put off once, to allow the State to begin calling its witnesses. The trial was expected to run for three days, but the State applied for a delay before the proceedings began, citing the unavailability of its principal witness.

Judge Mzonde Mvula adjourned the case to next week, and the hearing is now set for November 24, running to November 26, 2026.

Defence lawyer Gladwell Majekete said the defence was concerned about the repeated delays.

"This is the third time the State is having the matter adjourned and every time that they seek an adjournment it becomes an inconvenience to the defence, even the accused person, because, as you are aware, this matter is being adjourned for a block of three days.

"So, today, we were supposed to have a block of three. So, every time we adjourn it means it becomes hectic for us to plan because we had skipped the three days for trial," he said.

Namiwa faces counts of treason and the publication of information likely to cause breach of the peace and fear.

Police arrested him in July this year.

When contacted, lawyer Siphosana Kajumie, who represents the State, directed the reporter to the Ministry of Justice.